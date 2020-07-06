John Boyega, Jack Reynor, Jodie Turner-Smith & Felicity Jones To Star In Thriller ‘Borderland’ From ‘The Uninvited’ Directors & ‘Public Enemies’ Scribe

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: IRA thriller Borderland is set to feature an exciting cast of John Boyega (Star Wars), Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim) and Felicity Jones (The Theory Of Everything).

The film will follow an Irish paramilitary, Michael (Reynor), who witnesses the shooting of his pregnant wife at the hands of an SAS sergeant named Tempest (Boyega) when a border ambush goes wrong. When Tempest is sent back to London to lead a covert counter-terrorist operation, Michael joins a ruthless active service unit (ASU) wreaking havoc in the capital. For Michael, the mission is personal – to hunt down Tempest – and he’ll stop at nothing to avenge his wife’s death.

UK sales firm Rocket Science is selling and financing the film, which heralds from director duo the Guard Brothers (The Uninvited). Endeavour Content is co-repping domestic rights.

Chris Coen (Funny Games), Rebecca Brown, Felicity Jones’s Piecrust Productions and Rocket Science will produce the film, with Jones as executive producer. The plan is for film to shoot on location in the UK in early 2021.

The Guard Brothers co-wrote the screenplay with BAFTA-nominee Ronan Bennett (Public Enemies), which was inspired by the book The Road To Balcombe Street by Steven S. Moysey. Erik Wilson (Paddington 2) will be director of photography.

Tom and Charles Guard’s debut feature The Uninvited grossed $50M worldwide.

The duo said: “Borderland is a vengeance fueled chase movie, fusing some pulse ticking action with a powerful message for our times. We’re thrilled that the script, driven as much by character as it is by plot, has attracted such a first rate cast.”

Producer Chris Coen added: “It’s been a pleasure working with Rocket Science putting the film together and I couldn’t be more excited to get this prodigious project into production later this year. The Guard Brothers make for a terrific team who are assembling a formidable cast and crew.”

The film is the latest high-profile project announced by Rocket Science in recent weeks. The company is also working on canine drama Bum’s Rush with Bill Murray and Anne Hathaway, Emma Roberts comedy Robots and Lee Miller biopic Lee with Kate Winslet.

John Boyega is repped by Identity Agency Company, Sloane Offer, Weber & Dern. WME rep Jack Reynor. UTA and Untitled Entertainment rep Jodie Turner Smith. Felicity Jones is repped by WME, Independent Talent and Peikhoff Mahan. United Agents and WME rep the Guard Brothers.

A previous incarnation of the project was due to feature Jamie Dornan and Sam Claflin.

A previous incarnation of the project was due to feature Jamie Dornan and Sam Claflin.