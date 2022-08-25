John Boyega has some ideas for how The Rise of Skywalker should've ended

Devan Coggan
·2 min read
John Boyega has some ideas for how The Rise of Skywalker should've ended

If you've ever wished the Star Wars sequel trilogy could've ended a little differently … you're not the only one.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens turned John Boyega into a breakout star in 2015, and his character Finn quickly became a fan favorite — a kind, curious hero who evolves from conscripted stormtrooper to Resistance leader. But as the trilogy progressed, some fans criticized Finn's on-screen arc, arguing that his character was sidelined and underutilized, especially after his promising debut in The Force Awakens. The third and final film, 2019's Rise of Skywalker, was dismally received, featuring unresolved plot points and earning some of the series' worst-ever reviews.

Boyega has spoken before about his experience in a galaxy far, far away — from the racist attacks he endured as a Black actor to how he wishes the final films would've better served Finn's story. But in a new interview with Vanity Fair, Boyega opened up about some of the specific themes and ideas he wishes the trilogy would've explored — some focusing on Finn, some on other familiar characters.

"To a certain extent, there should have been a stormtrooper rebellion," Boyega told Vanity Fair. "And then to flesh out Luke's character a bit more. Give him more moments of redemption, which I feel like was needed after VIII [The Last Jedi]."

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
Jonathan Olley/© 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. John Boyega as Finn in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

Boyega also said that he would've liked the sequel trilogy to spend more time with original characters, so that they could properly pass the torch to new cast members like himself, Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, and Kelly Marie Tran. "I feel like Star Wars fans needed more time with those characters that we love so much," he added.

The actor will next appear in the dramatic thriller Breaking, and he reiterated that he has no plans to return to the Star Wars galaxy and reprise his role as Finn. Still, he says he's "forever going to be a fan of this franchise," explaining that he's been watching shows like The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+. And if costars like Ridley or Isaac were to return for new films, he says he'd be the first in line to buy a ticket.

But as for Finn's story? "I'm good on that," he says.

For more Star Wars news, make sure to check out EW's new Star Wars podcast, Dagobah Dispatch.

