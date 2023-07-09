John Boyega gives update on They Cloned Tyrone co-star Jamie Foxx's health

Samir Hussein - Getty Images

Star Wars actor John Boyega has spoken out about his Netflix They Cloned Tyrone co-star Jamie Foxx and his recent health scare.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor was admitted to hospital in April for a "medical complication".

With little else known since, Boyega has now given an update on the star.

In an interview with ET Canada, the star told entertainment host Brittnee Blair that Foxx is "all good" and that he will "reappear" when he is ready.

When asked if he had spoken to Foxx lately, Boyega said: "Yeah. He's all good. He's all good. So, we're just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to. You know, privacy and all.”

Fellow They Cloned Tyrone star and The Marvels actress Teyonah Parris added: "Giving people space to heal how they need to do."

Foxx and his family received an outpouring of love and support when he was admitted to hospital, with the actor sharing an Instagram post in May that said: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

Boyega shared that Foxx was a pleasure to work with on the film and that he kept the cast and crew entertained for hours.

He said: "We got three stand-up shows that you would normally pay $29.99 for. He gave us that for free, he played the piano, you know, sang some songs, all of that. I don't need to ever go to one of these shows again."

They Cloned Tyrone sees Creed II writer Juel Taylor making his feature directorial debut. He also co-wrote the script with Tony Rettenmaier.

In the movie, Boyega, Parris and Foxx take on a government conspiracy when a series of eerie events force them together.

It also stars 24's Kiefer Sutherland, The Walking Dead's Joshua Mikel and P-Valley's J Alphonse Nicholson.

They Cloned Tyrone is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on July 21.





