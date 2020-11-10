John Boyega on how his BLM speech could harm his career

From Harper's BAZAAR

John Boyega has voiced concern that his passionate speech during a Black Lives Matter protest this summer could be damaging to his acting career.

Back in June, the actor addressed the crowds gathered in London’s Hyde Park, speaking emotionally about the movement.

“Black lives have always mattered,” he said. “We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting.”

“I’m speaking to you from my heart. I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this but fuck that.”

On reflection, the actor says he “absolutely” feels worried that his speech could damage his career.

“I understand, looking from the outside in, it might seem ‘Oh, you’ve been in this and you’ve been in that.’ But how many actors do you know who have been in big franchises? It doesn’t necessarily mean that you are going to have stability for the rest of your life,” he explained during an interview with Radio Times.

In his latest role in Steve McQueen’s Red, White and Blue, Boyega plays a Black officer Leroy Logan in the Metropolitan police during the 1980s, with him being harassed by other police officers in the opening scene.

“I’ve been stopped and searched,” says Boyega. “And And my dad, who was a Pentecostal minister, got stopped on the way back from church. I was little. Everybody knows, especially if you grew up in Peckham, somebody who’s gone through the darkest scenarios with the police.”

In need of some at-home inspiration? Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for skincare and self-care, the latest cultural hits to read and download, and the little luxuries that make staying in so much more satisfying.

SIGN UP

Plus, sign up here to get Harper’s Bazaar magazine delivered straight to your door.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like