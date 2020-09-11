John Bolton thinks Trump's Woodward interview could be 'nearly the point where the campaign ends’

Donald Trump’s former national security advisor John Bolton appeared on Cuomo Prime Time Thursday to promote his newest book The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, but he found himself talking about journalist Bob Woodward’s upcoming book Rage. Woodward’s book reveals that the president downplayed the dangers of the COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, despite knowing that it was going to be much more deadly.

“What the Woodward book does is make it much more serious,” said Bolton. “Because if [Trump] did know and he did it anyway, you simply can't reconcile that with the qualities and the character you need in a president of the United States.”

Over 190,000 American’s have died from the virus, and Trump’s former advisor believes that this new information may cost him the election.

“It is striking how clear he is on these tapes to Woodward of his appreciation for how dangerous the coronavirus was compared to what he was saying publicly at the time,” said Bolton. “And that coming out of his own mouth, I think this could be nearly the point where the campaign ends.”

Trump responded to the reports on Twitter, writing, “Bob Woodward had my quotes for many months. If he thought they were so bad or dangerous, why didn’t he immediately report them in an effort to save lives?”

Bob Woodward had my quotes for many months. If he thought they were so bad or dangerous, why didn’t he immediately report them in an effort to save lives? Didn’t he have an obligation to do so? No, because he knew they were good and proper answers. Calm, no panic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2020

Bolton believes his former boss had a responsibility as president to be honest with Americans about the pandemic and its dangers.

“The American people are not children, they're adults,” said Bolton. “And the way a leader reacts is you tell them the truth. If you don't think the American people can take the truth, you're saying we've got a very serious problem with our system of government.”

Cuomo Prime Time airs weeknights at 9 p.m. on CNN.

See what new clues have been uncovered concerning the disappearance of ‘Tiger King’ star’s missing husband:

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.