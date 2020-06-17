John Bolton Set To Appear On ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Next Week

Click here to read the full article.

John Bolton, Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, is heading to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert as the legal battle over his upcoming book rattles on.

Bolton has written an explosive tell-all, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, which is set to be published on June 23. But the Justice Department has mounted a last-ditch attempt to block its publication.

Bolton is due on the CBS late-night talkshow on Tuesday, but the lawsuit has asked that the Simon & Schuster-published book be delayed to complete further review.

Bolton has also sat down with ABC News’ Martha Raddatz for a special on Sunday night.

On last night’s show, Colbert gleefully took out his “secret” copy of the book, which he said he received last Friday. The host said that he couldn’t reveal the contents of the book as it is under embargo until next week. “Full disclosure, I have not read it yet because it looks really long and has no sympathetic characters,” he joked.

Colbert added that unlike every other leader in the free world, Trump makes his advisors sign NDAs and the lawsuit charges that Bolton has breached his legal obligations. But the comedian pointed to the case of porn star Stormy Daniels, saying, “Trump should just cut Bolton a cheque for $130,000 because now Bolton is going to spank him with this book.”

The lawsuit also states that profits from the book should be donated to the government, including the movie rights. “Who’s going to play Bolton? Ryan Reynolds? Ryan Gosling? Captain Crunch? No, I have it. Wilford Brimley.”

Colbert read through a number of other tell-all Trump books including Unhinged by Omarosa Manigault Newman, Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury and Cliff Sim’s Team of Vipers, before joking about other possible titles including Furious Snake Fire, Bucket of Tapeworms and Hat Full O’Rats.

He joked that it’s a “crazy strategy”. “Telling people they can’t have something just makes them want it more. That’s why the Disney vault exists; I don’t give a damn about it but now I’m hell bent on owning The Aristocats on Bluray.”

.@StephenAtHome has some news and it involves this book the White House is trying to ban. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/uzgYxsczP0 — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 17, 2020





