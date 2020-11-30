John Barrowman Switching To A Scottish Accent On Lorraine Leaves Some Viewers Confused
John Barrowman reverted to his native Scottish accent during an appearance on Lorraine on Monday, leaving some viewers confused.
Such was the confusion that the actor’s name began trending on Twitter following his interview on the ITV morning show.
The Torchwood star is better known for having an American accent, after he moved to the US as a child.
'Happy Birthday to you... you gorgeous piece of woman!' 🎂
Who better to serenade @reallorraine on her birthday than the simply fabulous, @JohnBarrowman. 🎉
Watch ➡️ https://t.co/vn8NeFi106 pic.twitter.com/wU1MnkYek3
— Lorraine (@lorraine) November 30, 2020
But what with it being St Andrew’s Day and Lorraine Kelly’s birthday, John dug out his Scottish accent for the occasion, leaving some viewers wondering what was going on...
Are we just going to ignore the fact John Barrowman has just spoken in a pure scottish accent?!? #lorraine pic.twitter.com/2Fhl32DCdR
— Tweets of Rage 🙈🙉🙊 (@ShandyRage) November 30, 2020
Erm... why is John Barrowman doing this Lorraine interview in a scottish accent?
— Laurs (@LaursJaneW) November 30, 2020
Obsessed with John Barrowman bringing out his Scottish accent just to talk to award winning actress Lorraine Kelly. Give me death #Lorraine
— Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@ShirleyPussy) November 30, 2020
Absolutely baffled to learn that @JohnBarrowman is Scottish?! Am I the last to know the American accent is fake? #Lorraine
— Laura Mitchell (@xxMissMitchellx) November 30, 2020
For others though, it really wasn’t that confusing...
He’s Scottish
— @Toberonochy (@tober70986277) November 30, 2020
Everyone is confused with John Barrowman talking in a Scottish accent today forgetting that he is actually Scottish 🏴
— Kyle (@KyleX1991) November 30, 2020
For people confused by John Barrowman speaking in an interview in a Scottish accent, it’s not that weird. As a Scot who spent much of my childhood living in England, I used to switch accents all the time depending on who I was speaking to. (And it was unintentional)
— Mary (@maryoddsocks) November 30, 2020
Everyone confused about John Barrowman speaking in a Scottish accent has never spent time with a Scottish person who's lived somewhere else for a long time. It literally takes a minute on the phone with her sister for my mom to go from her South-Africanised accent to broad Scots.
— Aislynn Price (@tinylilemrys) November 30, 2020
People confused by Scottish John Barrowman going native when talking to Lorraine 🤷♀️🤷♀️
— Erika 'Hello Wall' Valentine (@IAmFrogPrincess) November 30, 2020
John Barrowman is trending cus of his accent?😂 hes scottish! The American accent is fake. He’s an actor 😂
— Laura🐱 (@Lauraarh) November 30, 2020
John previously told Lorraine that he had to change his accent after moving to America as an eight-year-old because he was bullied for his Scottish tones.
His family moved from Glasgow to Aurora, Illinois, when he was eight, after his dad got a job at the Caterpillar tractor plant.
John explained: “When I’m with my mum and dad, my brother and sister I speak Scottish.
“Anybody who is Scottish I will speak with a Scottish accent, because you are privileged and also because when I was a kid when I moved to the States I was bullied.
“So anybody who doesn’t speak Scottish I speak with an American accent.”
Lorraine airs weekdays at 9am on ITV.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.