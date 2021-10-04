John Barrowman to leave Dancing on Ice, ITV confirms

John Barrowman is no longer a judge on ITV’s show Dancing on Ice, the broadcaster has confirmed.

The 54-year-old entertainer has appeared as a judge in the celebrity skating competition since 2019.

However, speculation arose earlier this year that the Scottish-born American actor was being dropped after admitting to “tomfoolery” on the set of Doctor Who, following allegations that he would regularly expose his penis to other cast members.

ITV has now confirmed that Barrowman is stepping down from Dancing on Ice, but revealed he is still working on forthcoming special episodes of All Star Musicals.

“We thank John Barrowman for two brilliant years on the Dancing On Ice panel,” a spokeswoman for ITV said in a statement.

“[We] are pleased to be working with him again as host of the forthcoming All Star Musicals specials,” the statement read.

The Independent has contacted Barrowman’s representative for comment.

In April 2021, a 2015 video from a Doctor Who convention was unearthed, in which actor Noel Clarke alleged that Barrowman would expose himself on the show’s set and take “his d*** out every five minutes.”

Soon after the claims, the TV presenter told The Guardian that he did engage in “tomfoolery” while working on Doctor Who and its spin-off Torchwood and that he has evolved in the years since.

The actor said his “high-spirited behaviour” was “only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage.” He added: “With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously.”

In 2008, Barrowman apologised after pulling down his trousers during an interview with BBC Radio 1, saying that he had joined in “the light-hearted and fun banter of the show” but “went too far.”

In a more recent statement after the video clip with Clarke was resurfaced, he reiterated his stance, saying: “Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed.”

Julie Gardner, an executive producer on Doctor Who and Torchwood, also confirmed to The Guardian that she had received a complaint about Barrowman’s on-set behaviour “around 2008.”

