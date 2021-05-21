John Barnes tips Yves Bissouma as ideal Liverpool transfer

(Getty Images)

Liverpool legend John Barnes believes his old club should strongly consider a move for Brighton’s midfielder Yves Bissouma, suggesting he could be part of a strong centre of the park next season alongside an improved Thiago Alcantara.

Bissouma has enjoyed an excellent campaign with the Seagulls, impressing with both his ball-winning ability and his capacity to carry possession, both traits Barnes says would benefit the Anfield club.

With Gini Wijnaldum expected to leave on a free transfer in the summer, a spot in the squad around that area of the park could well open up.

“Liverpool should sign Yves Bissouma from Brighton,” Barnes said to Goal.

“In terms of what Liverpool want, he is the type of player that will suit how Liverpool play.”

Along with the Mali international, Barnes is expecting the Reds’ current No. 6 to show far more frequently why he’s rated as one of the best in the world next term, after a debut campaign on Merseyside marred by a long-term injury and a side in flux with plenty of defensive absences to contend with.

Thiago has been one of Liverpool’s stand-out players over their recent winning run and Barnes anticipates more of the same once the other first-team regulars are on the same wavelength.

“He will thrive when Liverpool get back to full fitness and will start to play more consistently.

“You could argue that he has been one of the best players in the last few games, but that doesn’t mean that the team is playing well, just that he is.

“Once that situation [of injuries and not being used to his style] is resolved, and the centre-backs are fit again, Liverpool are more solid defensively. Thiago will have more of an impact, as much as he has been playing well.”

Barring an enormous Leicester win over Tottenham, Liverpool will assure themselves of a place in next season’s Champions League if they beat Crystal Palace at home on the final day of the Premier League season.

Read More

Gianni Infantino denies FIFA collusion over European Super League project

Southend ‘appalled and saddened’ by online racist abuse sent to Simeon Akinola

The key talking points ahead of the Scottish Cup final