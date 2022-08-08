John Barilaro told NSW premier of interest in New York trade role, inquiry told

<span>Photograph: Bianca de Marchi/AAP</span>
Photograph: Bianca de Marchi/AAP

John Barilaro has told a parliamentary inquiry that he spoke to Dominic Perrottet about his plan to apply for a lucrative New York trade job a month after announcing his intention to leave parliament, and says the New South Wales premier responded: “Great.”

On Monday, Barilaro made a highly anticipated appearance before the parliamentary inquiry investigating his now-abandoned appointment to a senior trade commissioner role, denying “any suggestion” he sought out “special treatment” during his application for the role and saying it had been a traumatic experience.

Describing the seven weeks of scandal that have engulfed the NSW government since his appointment was announced as a “personal hell”, Barilaro described the process as a “shitshow” and said he regretted applying for the job.

“I will say this, if I knew what I know now I wish I had never applied,” he said.

“If I knew what I knew now I wouldn’t have walked into a shitshow. And I will use those terms because the trauma I have experienced in the past few weeks is significant.”

Related: Public service boss wouldn’t have signed off on John Barilaro NY trade job ‘if I had known’, inquiry hears

Barilaro has previously said that he “always maintained that I followed the process”.

His appearance before the inquiry comes amid an increasingly dramatic fallout which has seen former trade minister Stuart Ayres resign from cabinet and as deputy Liberal party leader and placed intense pressure on Perrottet’s leadership.

During his appearance Barilaro described a series of conversations with ministers, including Perrottet, prior to applying for the role in which, he said, no one raised any concerns.

Ayres has previously said he texted Barilaro a copy of the job ad in December, but added that he wasn’t encouraging him to apply, and Perrottet said he learned of his application at a “social function”.

Barilaro told the inquiry that he also messaged the Treasurer, Matt Kean, prior to applying for the role, to seek his counsel.

“He would have told me bluntly if he thought it was going to be an issue for sure,” Barilaro told the inquiry of his exchange with Kean.

“He just said he was supportive … No one ever raised with me anything that this would be politically sensitive.”

Barilaro also said he first flagged with Perrottet that he was considering applying for the role back in November last year.

Barilaro told the inquiry he had a number of conversations with the premier after announcing he was quitting parliament in October but prior to his formal resignation in December.

During one of those conversations he flagged his interest in the role, and says Perrottet told him: “Go for it.”

“I said I was thinking about the trade role to the Americas … that is the closest I can recall. All I can remember is ‘great’, and that was it.”

As the former minister for trade, Barilaro had played a role in establishing the trade commissioner jobs prior to leaving parliament. During the hearing he was grilled by the shadow treasurer, Daniel Mookhey, on whether he had used information gained as a minister during his interview for the role.

Shadow treasurer Daniel Mookhey.
Shadow treasurer Daniel Mookhey. Photograph: Bianca de Marchi/AAP

Barilaro rejected that suggestion, saying all information he provided in his CV for the job was publicly available.

“I absolutely reject [the notion] that I used somehow information that wasn’t available to anybody else,” he said.

“The idea that somehow I used inside information … I had no other information than any other candidate who applied for the role.”

Related: The John Barilaro affair has stripped the shine off NSW’s hardman premier Dominic Perrottet | Anne Davies

Ayres resigned as a minister last week after Perrottet said he had seen an excerpt of draft findings from an independent inquiry – separate to the parliamentary probe – that raised concerns he may have breached the ministerial code of conduct during his interactions with the head of the agency responsible for filling the role.

Ayres has denied breaching the code and has said the decision to appoint Barilaro was made by the public service.

The Guardian has previously revealed that documents from the inquiry indicated that Ayres asked for a name – not Barilaro’s – to be added to the shortlist for the New York job. Amy Brown, the head of Investment NSW, has also told the inquiry he acted as an “informal” reference for the former deputy premier.

Ayres has denied breaching the code.

On Monday Barilaro said he was not aware of any involvement by the minister in his recruitment, but said he didn’t believe the former trade minister was seeking to help him get the role.

The hearing will continue on Monday afternoon.

