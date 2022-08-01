John Barilaro was ranked second after New York trade role interviews, new documents reveal

Michael McGowan
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Joel Carrett/AAP</span>
Photograph: Joel Carrett/AAP

Former NSW deputy premier John Barilaro was ranked second on a list of candidates following interviews for a lucrative New York-based trade job, but still got the position after the chief executive of Investment NSW, Amy Brown, asked for the results to be changed.

New documents released on Monday show that, following interviews, a panel report dated 25 March listed Barilaro in second place out of the candidates interviewed for the position.

By 15 June – just days before the job was announced – Barilaro had been pushed into first place.

Asked on Monday why Barilaro had gone from being ranked second to first, trade minister, Stuart Ayres, said it had been Brown’s decision because she “did not believe” the initial report from the global recruiting firm conducting the search was accurate.

“I understand that she emailed almost instantaneously to inform [the recruitment company] she did not believe that was an accurate representation and asked for that to be adjusted,” Ayres said.

“That’s a decision for her; she made that call.”

This week a parliamentary inquiry into the posting will resume, with Brown to appear for a second time on Wednesday.

Ayres has come under increasing pressure over his role in the recruitment of Barilaro to the lucrative New York trade commissioner job.

On Monday he revealed he had sent Barilaro a copy of the job advertisement for the New York role when it was published in the Australian Financial Review in December.

Ayres has previously said Barilaro contacted him via text message in December to ask about the job. The minister has insisted he informed him that he could apply like “any other private citizen”.

Despite Ayres’ insistence that the decision to appointment the former deputy premier was done at arm’s length from ministers, the Guardian has revealed Ayres asked Brown to add a name to the shortlist of candidates during a meeting in February.

The minister continued to deny that he influenced the process, insisting on Monday that he had not “directed” Brown to add the name.

“Throughout the course of this exercise and standard activities that happen in the interactions between, particularly, secretaries or heads of agencies and ministers, we’re always going to get discussion and engagement,” he said.

“The key point here is there’s been no direction by me to Amy Brown about who should be employed.

“It was merely a discussion … the decision on who goes on to that shortlist is not for me.”

He said the name he asked to be added to what Brown called in an email a “short shortlist” was one of the candidates already under consideration for the job.

Some senior ministers are privately saying Ayres should stand aside until two separate inquiries into the post are complete, but the minister insisted he would not.

“I’ve not done anything wrong, there is no need for me to stand aside,” he said, adding that Perrottet had not asked him to quit as the party’s deputy leader.

Ayres’ press conference followed a lengthy statement released on Facebook on Sunday night, in which he said the trade post had followed an “independent, transparent and meritorious selection process”.

Ayres again said a first round of recruitment for the New York post had not found a suitable candidate, despite the Guardian previously revealing Ayres signed a brief stating former senior public servant Jenny West had been selected as the “successful candidate” for the post last August.

“Not liking Mr Barilaro or his style of politics is not a suitable reason to reject his application, let alone not select him for the role,” Ayres wrote.

“Every action I have taken has been to remove politics from the recruitment of these roles and put the people of NSW first,” he said.

“I think I can say to everyone here, I’m hardly known as the flag bearer of the John Barilaro fanclub, but he’s a private citizen and we’ve got to be able to make sure that any private citizen who applies for a role gets a fair hearing,” he said at the time.

But at the same press conference, Ayres also said that “politicians have not played any role in the selection and recruitment process” of the New York trade role, and that any attempt on his part to direct the public service over hiring would have amounted to “undue influence”.

Barilaro has already withdrawn from the position, citing the amount of media attention his appointment had garnered.

However, he has said he “always maintained that I followed the process”.

Barilaro declined to respond to the new documents on Monday other than to confirm he would appear before the inquiry next week. The Guardian has approached Brown for comment.

