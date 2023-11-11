John Bailey, a Hollywood cinematographer whose nearly five-decade career included such films as “The Big Chill” and “Groundhog Day” and a two-year stint as the Film Academy president, died Friday at 81.

“It is with deep sadness I share with you that my best friend and husband, John Bailey, passed away peacefully in his sleep early this morning,” said his wife, Carol Littleton, an Oscar-nominated film editor. “During John’s illness, we reminisced how we met 60 years ago and were married for 51 of those years. We shared a wonderful life of adventure in film and made many long-lasting friendships along the way. John will forever live in my heart.”

Starting in 1972 and running through 2022, he amassed 86 cinematographer credits in a filmography that includes countless hits and household movie titles. In addition to 1983’s “The Big Chill” and 1993’s “Groundhog Day,” they include “Ordinary People,” “Silverado,” “The Accidental Tourist,” “In the Line of Fire,” “As Good as It Gets,” “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” “Must Love Dogs” and more.

Bailey also served two terms as president of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, from 2017 to 2019.

“All of us at the Academy are deeply saddened to learn of John’s passing,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang. “John was a passionately engaged member of the Academy and the film community. He served as our President and as an Academy governor for many years and played a leadership role on the Cinematographers Branch. His impact and contributions to the film community will forever be remembered. Our thoughts and support are with Carol at this time.”

The post John Bailey, Former Academy President and ‘The Big Chill’ Cinematographer, Dies at 81 appeared first on TheWrap.