John Autry, candidate for NC House District 100

Name: John Autry

Political party: Democrat

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 69

Campaign website: www.johnautry.com

Occupation: Media production

Education: AA Theatre Arts

Have you run for elected office before? Mecklenburg Soil & Water Conservation District, Charlotte City Council D-5

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Championed amending the Charlotte NDO in 2015/16. Mental Health America Legislator of the Year 2021, NC League of Conservation Voters Green Tie recipient 2017, appointed to the NC Interagency Council for Coordinating Homeless Programs by Gov. Cooper in 2022.

What are the three issues that you see as most important to your district and what will you do to address them?

Democracy: If you want your vote to matter in the future, you need to vote. Clean air and water: I continue to strive for legislation that protects our natural environment. Article 14, Section 5 of the NC State Constitution. Medicaid expansion: It seems cruel that NC hasn’t done it yet. The Senate has passed an imperfect bill but if it comes to the floor in the House, I will vote for it.

At a time when costs are rising, state government has a surplus. How should it be used?

If the state’s needs are not being met it isn’t a surplus. Our public schools are woefully underfunded.

Will you vote for Medicaid expansion in North Carolina?

Yes.

What has the legislature gotten right, and what has it gotten wrong, about public education in North Carolina?

When we can achieve bipartisan solutions we are capable of great things. But petty partisanship is a major barrier.

Should North Carolina change its abortion laws? How?

There should be no restrictions on abortion.

Please add anything else voters should know about your position on the legality or availability of abortion in North Carolina.

It’s a big decision to decide to start a family. That’s a decision I am not qualified to make for someone else.

Should medical marijuana be legalized in North Carolina?

Yes.

What, if anything, should the legislature to do shape curriculum dealing with topics of race, sexuality and gender?

We should not be afraid of our history. We should be able to talk about it and learn from it. Sexuality and gender are topics best left to professional in those fields.

Do you accept the results of the 2020 presidential election?

Yes.