John Aniston, 'Days of Our Lives' star and Jennifer Aniston's 'sweet papa,' dies at 89

John Aniston, best known for playing Victor Kiriakis on "Days of Our Lives," died Friday, his famous daughter Jennifer Aniston shared on Instagram Monday. He was 89.

"Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston," Aniston wrote. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain."

The "Friends" star wrote that her father had "perfect timing," going on "11/11." Friday was Veterans Day. John Aniston served in the U.S. Navy.

"That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now," she shared. "I’ll love you till the end of time. Don’t forget to visit."

John Aniston's death was also confirmed to USA TODAY by his publicist Richard Lewis, who provided a statement from his family.

"John’s genteel character, charm and great sense of humor will be missed but certainly not forgotten as he leaves behind an incredible body of work and legacy over the course of his career spanned 60+ years of continuous work," his family said. "He was a devoted husband, father, and friend to millions of fans across the globe."

John Aniston was born Yannis Anastassakis in Crete, Greece, and emigrated with his family to Pennsylvania when he was a child. He has been a fixture on the NBC soap opera since 1970, first as a character named Eric Richards and then as Kiriakis since 1985. He was still starring in the role as of 2021. IMBD lists more than 2,000 episodes for Aniston on "Days of Our Lives."

In June, the famed actor was honored at the Daytime Emmys with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his 37-year role as Kiriakis. Jennifer Aniston presented the award to her father in a pre-recorded segment, calling him "a true icon in the daytime television world."

"For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships, and thrilled millions of fans around the world,” the "Friends" alum said. "His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement."

John Aniston has dozens of acting credits in film and television, including "Return to Zero," "The Paul Reiser Show," "Mad Men," "Cold Case," "Search for Tomorrow," "The West Wing" and "Gilmore Girls."

He is survived by his wife, Sherry Rooney, whom he was married to since 1984. They share one child, Alex Aniston. Jennifer Aniston is from his previous marriage with Nancy Dow, who died in 2016.

Jennifer Aniston recently discussed in her December Allure cover story how her parents' divorce "really screwed (Dow) up." Of her previously estranged relationship with her mother, the actress said, "I forgave my mom. I forgave my father. I’ve forgiven my family."

"It’s toxic to have that resentment, that anger. I learned that by watching my mom never let go of it. I remember saying, 'Thank you for showing me what never to be,'" she recalled. "So that’s what I mean about taking the darker things that happen in our lives, the not-so-happy moments, and trying to find places to honor them because of what they have given to us."

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: John Aniston dies: Soap opera star, Jennifer Aniston's dad, was 89