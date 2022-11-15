John Aniston, 'Days of Our Lives' star and Jennifer Aniston's 'sweet papa,' dies at 89

Naledi Ushe and Amy Haneline, USA TODAY
·3 min read

John Aniston, best known for playing Victor Kiriakis on "Days of Our Lives," died Friday, his famous daughter Jennifer Aniston shared on Instagram Monday. He was 89.

"Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston," Aniston wrote. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain."

The "Friends" star wrote that her father had "perfect timing," going on "11/11." Friday was Veterans Day. John Aniston served in the U.S. Navy.

"That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now," she shared. "I’ll love you till the end of time. Don’t forget to visit."

John Aniston's death was also confirmed to USA TODAY by his publicist Richard Lewis, who provided a statement from his family.

"John’s genteel character, charm and great sense of humor will be missed but certainly not forgotten as he leaves behind an incredible body of work and legacy over the course of his career spanned 60+ years of continuous work," his family said. "He was a devoted husband, father, and friend to millions of fans across the globe."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Celebrity deaths: Budd Friedman, founder of Improv Comedy Club, dies at 90: 'He changed the world of comedy'

John Aniston was born Yannis Anastassakis in Crete, Greece, and emigrated with his family to Pennsylvania when he was a child. He has been a fixture on the NBC soap opera since 1970, first as a character named Eric Richards and then as Kiriakis since 1985. He was still starring in the role as of 2021. IMBD lists more than 2,000 episodes for Aniston on "Days of Our Lives."

In June, the famed actor was honored at the Daytime Emmys with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his 37-year role as Kiriakis. Jennifer Aniston presented the award to her father in a pre-recorded segment, calling him "a true icon in the daytime television world."

"For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships, and thrilled millions of fans around the world,” the "Friends" alum said. "His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement."

John Aniston has dozens of acting credits in film and television, including "Return to Zero," "The Paul Reiser Show," "Mad Men," "Cold Case," "Search for Tomorrow," "The West Wing" and "Gilmore Girls."

He is survived by his wife, Sherry Rooney, whom he was married to since 1984. They share one child, Alex Aniston. Jennifer Aniston is from his previous marriage with Nancy Dow, who died in 2016.

Jennifer Aniston recently discussed in her December Allure cover story how her parents' divorce "really screwed (Dow) up." Of her previously estranged relationship with her mother, the actress said, "I forgave my mom. I forgave my father. I’ve forgiven my family."

"It’s toxic to have that resentment, that anger. I learned that by watching my mom never let go of it. I remember saying, 'Thank you for showing me what never to be,'" she recalled. "So that’s what I mean about taking the darker things that happen in our lives, the not-so-happy moments, and trying to find places to honor them because of what they have given to us."

More from Allure cover: Jennifer Aniston reveals journey with IVF, trying to get pregnant: 'It was really hard'

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: John Aniston dies: Soap opera star, Jennifer Aniston's dad, was 89

Latest Stories

  • John Aniston, father of Jennifer Aniston and Days of Our Lives star, dies at 89

    The Friends star called her dad "one of the most beautiful humans" she ever knew.

  • ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Teased By Creators Matt & Ross Duffer, Director-EP Shawn Levy: “A Culmination” Of All That’s Come Before

    Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have expanded on what fans can expect from the fifth and final season of their ’80s-set Netflix phenomenon. The twin filmmakers were asked, during a Sunday night panel at the streamer’s Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, if there are new ’80s pop culture influences that will shape the […]

  • Days of Our Lives and More Pay Tribute to John Aniston After His Death: 'Your Legend Will Live On'

    John Aniston's daughter, Jennifer Aniston, confirmed that the Days of Our Lives legend died on Friday at 89

  • 'Voice' Fans Call Blake Shelton a “Weasel” After He Tries to Sabotage Gwen Stefani’s Team

    'The Voice' fans can't stop cracking up at Gwen Stefani's reaction to catching Blake Shelton trying to spy on her rehearsal for the start of the upcoming live shows on Monday November 14.

  • Roche’s Alzheimer drug fails, Newman’s Own Foundation CEO retires, Dolly Parton receives $100M award

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down leading business stories including news that Roche's potential Alzheimer's drug has failed, the Newman's Own Foundation CEO plans to retire amid a lawsuit, and Dolly Parton has received a $100 million award from Jeff Bezos to further her philanthropy.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo wants to be sacked by Manchester United – Jamie Carragher

    Ronaldo has claimed head coach Erik ten Hag and others want him out of Old Trafford.

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Canada Basketball, Wheelchair Basketball Canada to receive $5.6 million in federal funding

    Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada will receive $ 5,646,230 million in federal funding for the 2022–23 season, Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Thursday. The figure includes $18,000 for safety in sport measures and $80,000 for Canada Basketball to host a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas qualifiers stop in Edmonton in November. "Our $5.6 million in funding gives Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada the tools to offer safer training environments, suppor

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Canada crushes Panama 112-71 in FIBA World Cup qualifying

    EDMONTON — The Panamanian national team came to Edmonton with no illusions of grandeur. The players knew they were likely going to be on the losing end of their FIBA World Cup qualifying match against Canada. They knew they were going to likely lose by a lot. But, even though they knew they were overmatched, they were still in awe over how clinical and how ruthless the Canadian team actually was. Canada remained the only undefeated team in Americas zone FIBA World Cup qualifying, beating Panama

  • Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

    Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David are the headliners for Qatar, with Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin among the other key players. Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence. Besides the aforementioned group, the 41st-ranked team boa

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs after bye

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games o

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa