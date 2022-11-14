John Aniston, ‘Days of Our Lives’ Star and Father of Jennifer Aniston, Dies at Age 89

“Days of Our Lives” legend John Aniston has died. He was 89 years old.

The Greek-born actor portrayed Victor Kiriakis on the NBC soap opera for more than three decades. On Monday, the “Friends” actress announced that her father passed on Nov. 11.

“Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston,” the actress wrote in a tribute post on Instagram on Monday, “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now.”

She concluded her post: “I’ll love you till the end of time.”

More to come…