John Amos on Current Relationship with Daughter He Accused of Elder Abuse: ‘We Are Still Family… Bottom Line’ (Exclusive)

The actor is currently working on a docuseries with his son K.C. Amos, which he tells PEOPLE is "something that I think every father and son will want to see"

J.Sciulli/WireImage John Amos and his daughter Shannon

John Amos is putting family first.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the Good Times alum, 83, and his filmmaker son K.C. Amos reflected on the relationship they have with Shannon Amos, months after the actor accused her of "elderly abuse."

"It is his sibling, that is my daughter, my first child. I love her. K.C. loves his sister. We just have, I guess, what might be best described in the tabloids is an acrimonious relationship, but everything heals in time, and the love is still there," John, who played the Good Times patriarch James Evans, tells PEOPLE.

Craig Barritt/Getty John Amos in November 2014

The Roots actor explains that he believes that "all families go through trials and tribulations of some sort" and tells PEOPLE that he hopes their family will have a "harmonious relationship at some point."

"Right now, it is somewhat acrimonious, but never mind what you might read or hear about in the paper or on this medium or that medium platform. Suffice it to say we are still family, and we love each other, and that's the bottom line," he says.

Concern over John's health arose in June after his daughter wrote an Instagram post stating that she received a "distressing call" from her father and claimed that he was a "victim of elder abuse and financial exploitation."

Shannon then filed a complaint with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and created a GoFundMe campaign asking for "legal, medical, future housing, and care expenses" for him. John denied the claims and told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement that he was "doing well."

CBS via Getty John Amos as James Evans, Sr. in "Good Times"

"To all of my fans, I want you to know that I am doing well. I am not in ICU, nor was I ever fighting for my life. First, I want the GoFundMe campaign about me to stop immediately, and the funds subsequently returned to those who made donations," the statement read.

In a video K.C. uploaded to Instagram, John reiterated the same sentiments and alleged that Shannon, not K.C., has "taken advantage" of him.

"She would be the primary suspect — if you would. I don't know if that's the right term to use or not. But she's the one that I would attribute my elderly abuse to. It's definitely a case of elderly abuse," he said as he made a phone call from a hospital bed.

A representative for Shannon told PEOPLE at the time that she was "disheartened at the continuation of false and defamatory statements being made against her."

John will continue to speak out about his life in an upcoming docuseries, titled America's Dad. Although a release date has not been set, he tells PEOPLE that he hopes viewers "will find it informative, find it truthful, and find it something they can relate to."

"We're calling it America's Dad because so many young men have come up to me and said, 'Your father was my father,'" K.C. tells PEOPLE. "And I mean, people of all walks of life. I mean, even guys [who] look like bikers with ZZ Top beards have come up to me and said, 'Can I give you a hug? Your father was my father, man.' And they just want a chance to shake his hand."

Speaking about his career, he tells PEOPLE that one of his biggest influences was Norman Lear, who died at the age of 101 on Dec. 5. Lear developed Good Times and other landmark TV sitcoms All in the Family, Maude and The Jeffersons in the '70s.

"I know I was in the hands of probably the most innovative and important figure ever to grace television or any studio production facility. He was one of a lifetime master, an innovator, and he had tremendous character," he tells PEOPLE.

