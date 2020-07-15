Nasty Nick actor John Altman fears 'EastEnders' villain role could stop him from finding love
Nasty Nick Cotton actor John Altman is on the lookout for love but fears his time as an EastEnders villain may go against him.
He's delayed signing up for dating sites despite his desire to find a soulmate as he reckons some women might struggle to separate himself from the devious character.
"I’ve debated whether to join a dating site," the 68-year-old told The Mirror. "What’s putting me off is, people can get confused and think they’re getting a date with Nasty Nick.
“They take one look and don’t know if I’m going to bite their head off. So they think, ‘Maybe I won’t approach him, just to be on the safe side’.
“I’d love to find a soulmate. You get a bit more fussy as you get older and don’t want to date someone just for the sake of it. But I’m going about it the natural way rather than online at the moment.”
Altman was previously married to wife Bridgette for 11 years between 1986 and 1997. They share one daughter, Rosanna.
He played the soap bad boy from 1985 to 1991 and had regular reoccurring guest stints until he was finally killed off in 2015.
Last year, Altman shared that he once quit the soap when a producer had wanted to 'make Nick Cotton gay'.
He didn't believe it would work with the already established character and didn't think the audience would take to the change either.
Meanwhile, June Brown who played his long-suffering on screen mother Dot quit the soap earlier in the year, with the character leaving Walford for Ireland to be with her grandson.