Nasty Nick actor John Altman fears 'EastEnders' villain role could stop him from finding love

John Altman attends the National Television Awards at 02 Arena on January 21, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Nasty Nick Cotton actor John Altman is on the lookout for love but fears his time as an EastEnders villain may go against him.

He's delayed signing up for dating sites despite his desire to find a soulmate as he reckons some women might struggle to separate himself from the devious character.

"I’ve debated whether to join a dating site," the 68-year-old told The Mirror. "What’s putting me off is, people can get confused and think they’re getting a date with Nasty Nick.

“They take one look and don’t know if I’m going to bite their head off. So they think, ‘Maybe I won’t approach him, just to be on the safe side’.

Eastenders star John Altman as Nick Cotton. 16th July 1993. (Photo by Mike Maloney/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

“I’d love to find a soulmate. You get a bit more fussy as you get older and don’t want to date someone just for the sake of it. But I’m going about it the natural way rather than online at the moment.”

Altman was previously married to wife Bridgette for 11 years between 1986 and 1997. They share one daughter, Rosanna.

He played the soap bad boy from 1985 to 1991 and had regular reoccurring guest stints until he was finally killed off in 2015.

EastEnders stars June Brown (Dot Cotton) and John Altman (Nick Cotton). 23rd March 1990. (Photo by Mike Maloney/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

Last year, Altman shared that he once quit the soap when a producer had wanted to 'make Nick Cotton gay'.

He didn't believe it would work with the already established character and didn't think the audience would take to the change either.

Meanwhile, June Brown who played his long-suffering on screen mother Dot quit the soap earlier in the year, with the character leaving Walford for Ireland to be with her grandson.