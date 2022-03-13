Johansson's SO goal in 7th round leads Kraken past Canadiens

  • Seattle Kraken's Marcus Johansson (90) scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault, right, during shootout NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    1/7

    Kraken Canadiens Hockey

    Seattle Kraken's Marcus Johansson (90) scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault, right, during shootout NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seattle Kraken's Marcus Johansson (90) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during shootout NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    2/7

    Kraken Canadiens Hockey

    Seattle Kraken's Marcus Johansson (90) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during shootout NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seattle Kraken's Morgan Geekie, right, shoots against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    3/7

    Kraken Canadiens Hockey

    Seattle Kraken's Morgan Geekie, right, shoots against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer, left, makes a save against Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki (14) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    4/7

    Kraken Canadiens Hockey

    Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer, left, makes a save against Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki (14) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer makes a save against Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) as Kraken's Jeremy Lauzon defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    5/7

    Kraken Canadiens Hockey

    Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer makes a save against Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) as Kraken's Jeremy Lauzon defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seattle Kraken's Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates with teammate Colin Blackwell after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    6/7

    Kraken Canadiens Hockey

    Seattle Kraken's Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates with teammate Colin Blackwell after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Montreal Canadiens' Ryan Poehling, right, moves in against Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    7/7

    Kraken Canadiens Hockey

    Montreal Canadiens' Ryan Poehling, right, moves in against Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Kraken's Marcus Johansson (90) scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault, right, during shootout NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Seattle Kraken's Marcus Johansson (90) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during shootout NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Seattle Kraken's Morgan Geekie, right, shoots against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer, left, makes a save against Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki (14) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer makes a save against Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) as Kraken's Jeremy Lauzon defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Seattle Kraken's Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates with teammate Colin Blackwell after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens' Ryan Poehling, right, moves in against Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer during first-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Montreal Canadiens
    Montreal Canadiens
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

MONTREAL (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored in the seventh round of the shootout and the Seattle Kraken rebounded from blowing a two-goal lead in the third period to beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Saturday night.

Johansson also had two assists, and Yanni Gourde, Ryan Donato and Jared McCann had goals in regulation for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer made 30 saves and stopped all seven shots he faced in the shootout.

Seattle's Adam Larsson forced overtime when he redirected a pass by Montreal's Nick Suzuki into his own net with 2:12 left in regulation. Suzuki got credit for the goal.

Michael Pezzetta and Alexander Romanov also scored for the Canadiens. Samuel Montembeault made 32 saves.

The Kraken took a 1-0 lead in the first period on the penalty kill on another awkward play — this one involving Gourde and Chris Wideman. Montembeault left the puck for his defenseman, but Gourde’s bodycheck made Wideman score into his own net. Gourde was credited with the short-handed goal.

With Montreal trailing by two, the Canadiens cut the deficit 1:04 into the third period when Romanov grabbed a loose puck at the point and beat Grubauer with a slap shot.

It stayed that way until Larsson's redirection tied it late.

UP NEXT

Kraken: Host Tampa Bay on Wednesday night.

Canadiens: At Philadelphia on Sunday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Clint Arlis’ Cause of Death Revealed

    Season 11 contestant died by suicide

  • Markstrom gets ninth shutout, Flames beat Detroit 3-0

    Elias Lindholm scored his 30th goal, a career high, and Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves for his league-leading ninth shutout to lead the Calgary Flames to a 3-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night. Tyler Toffoli and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (36-15-7), which entered the game in first place in the Pacific Division, five points up on the Los Angeles Kings with two games in hand. The Flames are 16-2-1 in their last 19.

  • Russia intensifies assault, warns U.S. weapons sent to Ukraine are 'legitimate targets'

    Russia intensifies its invasion of Ukraine as a top Kremlin diplomat warns the U.S. that weapons it is sending to Ukraine are 'legitimate targets.'

  • I spent a night at the world's narrowest hotel, and though my room was tiny it was an unforgettable stay. Take a look inside.

    The Famous Star Hotel in the small town of Moffat, Scotland, has been recognized as the world's narrowest hotel in the Guinness Book of Records.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • Women athletes are redefining what 'strength' really means

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. As the month of March rolls around, I prepare to attend many events to celebrate International Women's Day. I like to celebrate women all the time, and the global community of women in sports also gets extra amplification and well-deserved attention. I also prepare to avoid the discussions from the "I'm just playing devil's advocate" dudebro types who ponder

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Paralympic wake-up call: Last-shot win helps Canada to wheelchair curling semifinals

    Canada's wheelchair curling team will play for a medal at the Beijing Paralympics. It took the final rock in the last of the 10 round robin matches, but the Canadian squad was able to secure a spot in the semifinal by defeating Norway 7-6 on Thursday. In a rematch of their thrilling semifinal from PyeongChang 2018, Canada (7-3) will face China (8-2) again for a berth in the gold-medal game. The Canadians agonizingly lost 4-3 to China four years ago on the last rock, but secured a 7-3 victory ove

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Gary Trent Jr. thinks ‘sky is the limit’ for Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. addressed the media after his 42-point performance against the Suns. The Raptors guard spoke about having Fred VanVleet back in the lineup, how offensive rebounding is contagious, and what he feels Toronto can accomplish as the season winds down. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.