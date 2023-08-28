Johannes Radebe Responds After John Whaite Claims He Fell 'In Love' With Strictly Dancer

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe rehearsing for the Strictly tour in 2022

Johannes Radebe has had his say after his former celebrity dance partner John Whaite claimed he “fell in love” with the Strictly Come Dancing professional during his time on the show.

The two stars performed together on the 19th series of Strictly in 2021, making it all the way to the final in what was only the franchise’s second same-sex partnership.

Earlier this month, the former Great British Bake Off winner gave an interview to The Times in which he admitted to having fallen “in love” with Johannes while competing on Strictly.

He spoke more about his feelings in his new memoir Dancing On Eggshells, revealing: “When you are physically pressed against another man for 10 hours a day, things move emotionally... He was being cautious. Strictly has a magical way of revealing the truth.”

John previously shared that he and his fiancé Paul took some time away from one another when Strictly came to an end, claiming that he and Johannes now rarely speak.

During an interview with The Times, Johannes was asked about John, and was apparently keen to emphasise the platonic nature of their friendship.

John and Johannes at last year's TV Baftas

“We have gone on to have such a beautiful experience together that it would be a shame if we were not friends after all that,” he told the newspaper.

“What we agreed is that, regardless of what life throws at us, we will always keep [this friendship] going. We are friends for life. I always say to him. ‘I know where you live. You cannot get rid of me’. I still speak to him.”

John previously told The Times: “I love [Johannes] to bits and I worship the ground he walks on, but I have to be mindful that there’s more than my own desires to consider here and if it would be tricky for Paul for me to be in contact with Johannes, then it’s a sacrifice that I have to make.

“And also for Johannes. He needs to move on with his life too. I hope I always am in contact with him. We shared something really important and that will never be taken away from us.”

Johannes is due to return to Strictly Come Dancing later this year for the hit show’s 21st series.

The 15 celebrities taking part have now been confirmed, including news anchors Angela Rippon and Krishnan Guru-Murthy, West End performer Layton Williams and TV personalities Les Dennis and Angela Rippon, as well as soap actors Ellie Leach, Adam Thomas, Nigel Harman and Bobby Brazier.

