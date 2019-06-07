Johanna Konta misses out on becoming the first British woman in a Grand Slam final since 1977

Welcome to The Five Pointer - Yahoo Sport's daily round-up of the major stories making headlines.

Today marks the start of the Women’s World Cup. The month long tournament will see 24 teams battling it out to be crowned champions.

Speaking on our new show ‘The Football Show 24/7’, England’s highest capped player, Fara Williams has said that the performances of female footballers need to be critiqued to grow the game further.

England’s men’s side were beaten in their Nations League semi-final last night. The Three Lions were taken to extra time by the Netherlands, who eventually ran out 3-1 winners and will take on Portugal in the final. England now have a third - fourth play-off against Switzerland to contend with.

England manager Gareth Southgate has said he will back defender John Stones after the Man City man made an error that led to the Netherlands second goal in the game. Southgate added that he doesn’t want England to change the way they play.

Britain’s Johanna Konta has been knocked out of the French Open. With the defeat to 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova, Konta missed out on becoming the first British woman to reach a Grand Slam final since 1977.

And finally, there’s been no cricket played today in the World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Rain in Bristol has prevented any play today and with the forecast across the UK looking pretty grim for the next week, it might not be the only match that we see affected by the weather.

