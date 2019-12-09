Johann Zarco's 2020 move to Avintia MotoGP finally announced

Zarco's 2020 move to Avintia finally announced

Johann Zarco's place at the Avintia Ducati squad for the 2020 MotoGP season has been officially confirmed after he revealed last week that the deal was signed.

The double Moto2 world champion endured a torrid half-season aboard the factory KTM, which forced him to end his two-year contract early before KTM dropped him outright following the Misano race.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He completed the final three races of 2019 with LCR on Takaaki Nakagami's '18-spec Honda while the Japanese rider underwent an operation on a shoulder injury.

Zarco was thought to be first in line for the works Honda seat vacated by the retired Jorge Lorenzo, though this went to reigning Moto2 champion Alex Marquez.

Zarco's 2019 of twists and turns

The timeline of events

Zarco became linked with a shock Avintia move and he initially rejected the idea, branding the squad as "not a top team" and that he would rather return to Moto2.

But Ducati renewed its push to secure his signature, offering him proper support that was then signalled by Ducati announcing Avintia as an official satellite team from 2020.

Zarco's Avintia move took a step closer to reality late last month when Karel Abraham announced he had lost his ride, with Zarco confirming to French media last week that he had agreed to a deal.

On Monday, the move was officially confirmed by Avintia.

Zarco is directly contracted to Ducati, with the Italian marque providing two track engineers and two electronics engineers to Avintia as part of its boosted support.

"I am very pleased to officially announce my signature with Ducati for the 2020 season in the MotoGP category with Reale Avintia Racing Team," Zarco wrote on his Instagram page.

Story continues

"My left ankle is recovering well [following his Valencia crash], I can enjoy now my wintertime having rest with family and training again very soon!"

Zarco will ride a year-old GP19 in Avintia colours next year alongside 2014 Moto2 champion Tito Rabat and has his eye on stepping up to the factory team in '21.

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus