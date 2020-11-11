Jofra Archer wins IPL 2020 MVP award after impressive season for Rajasthan Royals

Jofra Archer has received the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The England bowler represented the Rajasthan Royals - whose squad also contained fellow Englishmen Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Tom Curran - for a third season in IPL 13, taking 20 wickets in 14 appearances for Andrew McDonald’s side at an average of 18.25.

That was good for seventh place on the list of wicket-takers behind Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Anrich Nortje, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan.

However, the influential Archer finished top of the MVP rankings - ahead of Delhi Capitals and South Africa star Rabada - with 305 points.

"I am really grateful to receive this award," Archer said. "The season did not go for the team as well as we would have liked but I hope this shows a little bit of what I can do and hopefully I can get it another year as well."

It was ultimately a forgettable 2020 IPL campaign for the Royals, who did not reach the playoffs and finished bottom of the standings after losing eight of their 14 matches.

The Mumbai Indians are once again the IPL champions, having become the first team since the Chennai Super Kings in 2011 to retain their title with a five-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

Captain Rohit Sharma hit 68 in 51 balls as Mumbai claimed a fifth IPL crown overall.