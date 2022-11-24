Jofra Archer: 'I want to play all formats, all year round'

Jofra Archer arms aloft - PA

Jofra Archer has reaffirmed his desire to remain an all-format cricketer after England laid out a roadmap – starting in South Africa in January – that will see him make a Test comeback in next summer’s Ashes.

Archer has not played for England since March 2021 having endured a dreadful run of injuries, with a stress fracture of the elbow followed by a stress fracture of the back. But he is building up to full fitness and bowled nine overs for the Lions against England’s top order on Wednesday, clocking 90mph and hitting Zak Crawley on the head. While acknowledging that this was a warm-up match, Archer described himself as "fully back".

Having been in camp with the Lions this month, Archer expressed his delight at being back, saying that his phone had not stopped ringing with well wishers getting in touch and reflecting that, while he was experiencing some inevitable physical soreness the morning after, “it was he best soreness I’ve ever had after bowling”.

“It’s nothing to worry about at all. It’s weird feeling this way again,” he said. “I’ll take this! It was really nice, yesterday was a really, really big day. It was a small day but still a big day.

“We did match scenarios this whole month, we did stuff close to match-intensity but nothing compares to being out there. This is probably the first time I’ve been so close to umpires in about 18 months as well! So, you know - it’s really good to be back and being here with all the guys is probably the best way to do it as well.

“Obviously to get back to the first team is my number one priority. But also getting back there as safely as possible. Because I’ve done alright here, I’ve been bowling for the last month as well. So I’m pretty good.”

England’s plan is that Archer will make his return to competitive action in January, playing two matches for MI Cape Town in the inaugural SA20, followed by selection in the squad for England’s three-match ODI series against South Africa at the end of that month. He will not be ready to play Test cricket on the tour of New Zealand in February, instead travelling with the white-ball side to Bangladesh. He will then play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL before returning in time for the Ashes.

England feel that slow buildup in overs and intensity will help keep him injury free, and Rob Key, England’s managing director, says they will work closely with his franchise teams to manage his workload.

“We have to be flexible,” said Key. “It’s great to see him bowl, and bowl quick as well.

“You see him run in, he’s bowled nine overs, two spells at good pace, him vs Root. He looks fine, but he’s actually still got quite a long way to go.

“The absolute key for Jofra is that we don’t want him to have to go through what he has been through for the last year and a half ever again. There is no perfect scenario [in recovery], but this bit now is so crucial to make sure that the bone density and all the other things I don’t understand are strong so he is robust enough for the rigours of being a multi-format cricketer, who is to have franchise deals and stuff like that, so we can get the best out of him when it really matters.”

'I would love to play every game'

By that, Key means the Ashes. Archer is aware of speculation that he could follow a white-ball path, but he has no interest in giving up on Test cricket.

“The squad is strong enough that we can rotate players,” he said. “I would love to play every game, but I don’t think they physio would let me. Our squad is strong enough that I can play all formats for the all year round. I don’t think there’s always that issue of that much cricket.

“There’s not a lot of Test cricket when the year turns. So it probably depends on what the coaches want me to do, but I’m more than prepared to do some extra bowling and stuff in and around some other cricket just to put my name in the hat.”

Archer accepted that while he is itching to get back on the park, even as soon as the Tests in Pakistan next month, that was not the right approach.

“You’d be crazy not to say you want to go to Pakistan,” he said. “But that might not be the best move. I’d rather take these last few months very seriously, more serious than probably all of the rehab, because once this phase goes right then it can set me up for the next three to four years injury-free. That’s the goal right now.”

Archer stayed away from the game for much of his time injured, spending time with family in Barbados. He acknowledged that the pain of time on the sidelines was a reason for his caution with return dates.

“You’re still a little bit wary because I’ve done it twice and it’s happened [getting injured again],” he said. “It’s in the back of your mind. But I think I’ve just about past it… and yesterday was probably the first time I could let it go. If it happens, it happens but you can’t just keep taking a back step.

“It was disappointing [to get injured for a second time]. But because I hadn’t been back in competitive action [it was easier to take]. Say if I was at this stage and it went again, I’d be gutted. I don’t know if I’d be able to say how I’d feel to be honest.”