Jofra Archer rates his extraordinary Big Bash catch for Hobart Hurricanes in win against Brisbane Heat

Jofra Archer believes he has taken better catches for Big Bash side Hobart Hurricanes despite pulling off another wonder catch in their win over Brisbane Heat which saw them maintain top spot in the table.

Archer caught Max Bryant’s smash over mid-on, which had appeared to be going for six, one-handed and, realising he was about to step over the boundary, threw the ball in the air and stepped back over the rope to complete the dismissal.

In last year’s tournament, Archer pulled off a similarly outstanding feat against the same opposition when he casually plucked Ben Cutting’s strike down the ground out of the air one-handed and the 22-year-old ranks this dismissal higher than today’s efforts.

When asked to compare the two Archer told Cricket Network: “I say the one last year [was better] because it actually went to me. I enjoyed last year’s one.”

Archer later took the wickets of Chris Lynn and Matt Renshaw in consecutive balls in his first over before finishing with figures of 2-28 as Hobart restricted Brisbane to 145-6 from their 20 overs.

In reply, D’Arcy Short (68 not out) and Caleb Jewell (61 not out) helped Hobart reach their victory target in just 14.2 overs to complete a nine-wicket win.

Archer added: “We practice it a lot at training so as long as I got it in my hand I knew what to do with it.

“I thought it was going for six so I just ran the length of the ball to pick it up after it went for six and then it started to dip a little bit so I just put my hand up and then I just did the rest.

“Lynn is pretty dangerous and Renshaw can just keep it ticking in the middle so it was really good to get them both out before the end of the powerplay.

Jofra Archer in action for the Hurricanes earlier this year (Getty Images)

“It [the hat-trick ball] came out well, I just needed a little movement and I probably would have got a hat-trick but I guess it wasn’t meant to be today.”

Archer has taken 13 wickets at an average of 24 in this year’s Big Bash and his continuing impressive form has caught the eye of England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan who admitted last week that he is of interest to his teams once he is eligible in March.

Morgan said: “He really is a fantastically talented cricketer and part of our progression as an England cricket team is constantly looking for ways to improve ourselves.

“As soon as Jofra qualifies the decision will be made if he can add value or not.”

In the other game of the day at the Big Bash, half-centuries from Moises Henriques and Daniel Hughes saw Sydney Sixers take one ball less to beat Adelaide Strikers by eight wickets.

The visitors only managed to make 124-8 from their 20 overs and Henriques (61 not out) and Hughes (51 not out) ensured the Sixers eased to victory despite the early losses of Josh Philippe and James Vince.

PA