Jofra Archer misses fourth Test after aggravating elbow injury

England’s plans of putting Jofra Archer and Mark Wood together for the first time in Test cricket were shelved after Archer aggravated his right elbow injury in the warm-ups on the morning of day one.

Archer was bowling in the warm-ups on a practice wicket out in the middle along with Wood and Ben Stokes ahead of the 1pm toss after rain delayed the start of play at The Wanderers.

After what ended up being his final delivery, he called over the England team doctor, Anita Biswas and went through his action a handful of times. When she reached him, he gestured to his right elbow – the injury which kept him out of the previous two Tests.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

At that point, things did not look good, despite the fact Archer had been bowling decent pace moments earlier. Together with the doctor, he made his way over to head coach Chris Silverwood, who was engaged in a chat with Joe Root and Wood.

From there, he made his way over to where the team were congregating for their huddle and sat himself down on a foam roller. It was then he looked in real dismay, and it was clear from the pats on the back offered by teammates that they knew he was upset.

Following the huddle, during which the doctor had a reassuring arm around the 24-year old, he was spoken to by Root and Silverwood and, later, consoled by Stuart Broad.

It meant Chris Woakes came in for Dom Bess as England opted for a five-man seam attack on one of the fastest pitches in world cricket. Upon winning the toss ahead of the 1:20pm start, Root confirmed the selection and chose to bat first after winning his fourth consecutive coin call.

It brings to an end what has been a torrid winter’s touring for Archer. Having taken 22 wickets at 20.27 in four Ashes Tests, his two matches in New Zealand and one-and-only Test in South Africa, at Centurion, has produced just eight wickets at 47. He was also racially abused on the New Zealand tour, at Mount Maunganui.

Story continues

Potentially his next Test assignment will be in Sri Lanka for a two-Test series in March, depending on how he is able to recover to ensure his right elbow will not flare up as it has done over the last couple of weeks. His extra pace will be vital on what are expected to be some very seam-unfriendly tracks.

He is currently in the plans for the T20 series here in South Africa, though that might change after this latest setback.