Jofra Archer: England bowler targeted by ‘racial insults’ from fan during first Test in New Zealand

Jofra Archer was racially abused during England‘s first Test defeat against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

The fast bowler was targeted with abuse by “one fan” at Bay Oval while he was batting on the fifth day of the Test match.

“A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team,” Archer wrote on Twitter shortly after the match concluded.

“The crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy, @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also.”

The incident overshadowed England’s one-sided defeat as they lost the first match in the series by an innings and 65 runs.

A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team , the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy , @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 25, 2019

After the game, Archer had first posted a since-deleted tweet which read: “Can the guy that was yelling bbc and bc from the electric scoreboard area today come forward and tell me what those words mean please? Because I don’t.”

New Zealand Cricket has apologised for the incident in a statement reiterating the organisation’s “zero tolerance policy towards abusive or offensive language”.

“New Zealand Cricket will be contacting, and apologising to English fast bowler Jofra Archer, who was racially abused by a spectator as he left the field at the conclusion of the first Test at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui,” the statement read.

“NZC will be examining CCTV footage and making further inquiries tomorrow in an endeavour to identify the man responsible.

“NZC has zero tolerance towards abusive or offensive language at any of its venues and will refer any developments in the case to police.

“It will contact Mr Archer tomorrow to apologise for the unacceptable experience, and to promise increased vigilance in the matter when the teams next meet in Hamilton.”

Archer and Sam Curran had provided a brief burst of resistance during England’s run chase when the abuse occurred.

The 24-year-old was eventually caught at deep backward square-leg for 30 off Neil Wagner, who was the pick of the Black Caps’ bowlers with five wickets for 44 runs.

Archer has struggled to maximise his pace on the pitches in New Zealand, falling short of the figures he posted during England’s World Cup and Ashes campaigns.

Captain Joe Root encouraged the bowler, who only took one wicket during the defeat, to show more unbridled aggression towards New Zealand’s top-order in the second Test in Hamilton.

“He’s got all the attributes that can be very successful here and he’s got to learn that sometimes you’ve got to make sure every spell counts,” Root said. “You really have got to run in and use that extra pace to your advantage.

“In many ways I can’t fault his effort, bowling the amount he has done throughout this innings shows that he cares and he wants to put in for this team. But I think there are certain spells where he can just unleash a little bit more. That will come with experience and time.

“I don’t think sometimes he realises how good he is and what he can do, especially when the wicket does look flat. Hopefully he’ll be able to learn from an experience like this one. In many ways I can see it really motivating him and making him a better player.”