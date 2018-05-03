Joey Votto trolls St. Louis Uber drivers about Albert Pujols

There’s nothing quite like trolling St. Louis Cardinals fans — you know, the self-appointed “best fans in baseball” — with some receipts. And the Cincinnati Reds’ Joey Votto holds one of the sweetest trump cards of all.

When they both played in the National League, Votto and former Cardinals icon Albert Pujols dueled for individual supremacy. Yes, Pujols almost always came out on top in that head-to-head battle … but not every time. In a fun Q&A in The Athletic on the eve of Pujols’ 3,000th hit, Votto notes that he’s “told many a St. Louis Uber driver” that it was Votto, not Pujols, who won the 2010 National League Most Valuable Player.

“Do you know Albert Pujols?” Votto says he asks the Uber driver.

“Oh yes, of course,” comes the inevitable reply.

“Well,” Votto says, “I beat him for the Most Valuable Player. He came in second to me.”

Pleading your case to random Uber drivers. You’ve got to respect the petty of Votto.

Back in 2010, Votto wasn’t just a winner, he was a dominant one. He captured 31 of 32 first-place votes (Pujols got the other one) for a season in which he had a WAR of 7.0 and a slash line of .324/.424/.600. Bottom line: Pujols got the MVPs in 2005, 2008 and 2009, but Votto got the most recent one, and he now holds bragging rights in St. Louis forevermore.

Joey Votto beat Albert Pujols for the 2010 MVP, as he’s happy to remind you. (AP)

