Joey Votto in Instagram post: Joe Burrow asked 'aren't you a little old for TikTok?'

Bally Sports Ohio's Sam LeCure and other lip readers noted that Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto asked Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to make a TikTok video when they met just before Burrow threw out the ceremonial first pitch to head coach Zac Taylor before the Reds' home opener Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park.

Votto revealed in an Instagram post Wednesday night that Burrow's response was, "Aren't you a little old for TikTok?"

Votto, 38, added in his post that he told Burrow he watched the final minutes of the Bengals' Super Bowl loss during a hike with his trainer in Hawaii, insisted that it was a pleasure meeting everyone from the Bengals at Great American Ball Park and thanked them for coming:

Earlier, the Bengals shared behind-the-scenes video of Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at Great American Ball Park from opening day.

