Joey Slye has missed 2 historic kicks. What goes into trying a 65-yard field goal?

The NFL record for the longest field goal kicked does not get tested often.

Few coaches trust their kickers to make field goals of 60 yards, let alone attempt to touch Matt Prater’s 64-yard record kick from 2013.

Since 1960, only 37 kicks of 64-plus yards have been attempted. Seven of those have come after Prater made history in a Denver Broncos’ 51-28 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Two of those seven have been by Carolina Panthers kicker Joey Slye in the past three games.

Slye is known for having a strong leg. He leads the league in percentage of kickoffs as touchbacks (88.9%) and during his two years in the league, no one has attempted more field goals of 50-plus yards (15). Of those 15, he has made eight. All eight are from 2019.

This year, Slye is 0-4 from 50-plus and two of those were his historic 65-plus yard game-winning or game-tying attempts.

Often when long kicks are thought of, it’s the distance that is factored in. For “swole” Slye, that’s not really the issue. He has proven he has the leg to make it from a variety of distances. But there is so much more that goes into kicking a field goal of that length than just a strong leg.

Panthers accounting for the wind

There are a couple of major factors to take into account when kicking a 65-yard field goal: tempo and aggression to the ball and wind.

Often, kickers will swing harder knowing the ball has further to travel.

“The top tier guys in the NFL once they are getting past 58-59 yards they’re definitely going to swing a little bit harder,” Dan Orner, a Charlotte-based kicking and punting coach said. “You have to plan for your mistakes.”

The other factor of wind and weather is something that is important for a kicker going into every game. Understanding the circumstances that could impact the way that a ball will travel is part of how they do their job.

Orner is a former UNC kicker who works with placekickers and punters from the high school, collegiate and professional ranks. He is Slye’s private kicking coach and has known him since he was a teenager. Orner also works with Panthers rookie punter Joe Charlton.

After the Panthers’ 33-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week, Slye explained how some of his pregame work involved watching former Panthers kicker Harrison Butker warm up. How he approached testing the wind and molding the ball the way he liked. Watching the home stadium’s kicker is a good tool as those kickers have a better understanding of how to adjust to the stadium’s conditions.

“Think of a stadium like a cake, there’s different layers to your favorite cake and in some stadiums there’s low-level winds, there’s a second layer of wind that’s probably 15 yards up the uprights and sometimes there’s a third layer that’s well above the uprights,” Orner said. “I think the wind is probably one of the biggest factors.”

Wind clearly impacted the second historic kick that Slye attempted that ultimately resulted in the loss to Chiefs. Slye’s 67-yard attempt sailed wide right, straying far from the goal post. Distance-wise, it likely would have been good.

But all day the winds were an issue. Butker missed a 48-yard field goal that sailed wide left. Slye missed a 51-yard field goal off the left upright going in the other direction than the kick at end of the game.

“With me, it’s sometimes difficult just because I do typically have a stronger leg, so sometimes I can swing and hit a ball clean enough that can kind of cut through the wind,” Slye said after the game. “(On that kick), I hit the ball that I wanted to hit, had the right trajectory, had everything that I wanted, wind holds it up and puts it to its apex quicker and then the ball tends to get taken by the wind a lot quicker because that velocity’s not climbing now, it’s coming on the down slope so the ball starts fading. I’m still surprised that ball missed off that left upright, but there are just certain situations that you’ve got to play”

The other potentially historic kick he missed was a 65-yard attempt in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome that would have tied the score against the New Orleans Saints in Week 7 with two minutes remaining on the clock. That kick was only two rotations short.

While weather changes aren’t as much of a factor indoors, there can still be wind changes if doors are opened to the outside. But it’s largely a space where those factors don’t need to be considered.

