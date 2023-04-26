Joey Porter Jr. on Draft night, living up to his dad's name and why he can't wait to pick off Patrick Mahomes I The Rush

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday April 26, 2023, and here’s what Jared’s chatting about with Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.:

Stay safe and don’t forget to check out previous episodes of The Rush here.