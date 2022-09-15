Joey McIntyre, Donna Mills and Fran Drescher to Star in Lifetime's Latest V.C. Andrews Tale: Dawn

VC Andrews Dawn - break casting 9/15?! - Brec Bassinger, Donna Mills, Joey McIntyre, Fran Drescher & Jesse Metcalfe

The family drama continues!

After the success of Flowers in the Attic and its prequel series Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, Lifetime is bringing another set of V.C. Andrews books to life.

The V.C. Andrews Dawn Cutler Series — which chronicles the saga of the Cutler, Longchamp and Booth families — is underway. Ahead of the first installment of the four-film series, PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the main cast, including Brec Bassinger, Joey McIntyre and Fran Drescher.

Bassinger stars as Dawn Longchamp, who begins her life in a hardworking, humble and loving family but is soon swept up in a world full dark secrets.

"As Dawn struggles to fit in, her wicked grandmother Lillian Cutler rules her life with an iron fist and inflicts cruel punishments when Dawn does not follow her strict orders," the network shared. "As Dawn finds herself entrenched in the mysteries surrounding the family, it becomes clear that a dark and unescapable curse looms over the Cutlers."

As the exclusive home of movies inspired by books from the best-selling author V.C. Andrews, Lifetime will release four movies — one for each of the books in the series (which was originally penned by Andrews and completed by ghostwriter Andrew Neiderman after her death): Dawn, Secrets of the Morning, Twilight's Child and Midnight Whispers.

Jesse Metcalfe will portray Ormand Longchamp, Dawn's adoptive father, while Emmy winner Donna Mills stars as the villainous Lillian.

Drescher, 64, will play Agnes Morris, an out-of-work actress and overly made-up drama queen who is the house mother at Dawn's performing arts school. McIntyre, 49, has been tapped to portray singing teacher and Broadway star Michael Sutton.

Jason Cermak, Miranda Frigon, Elyse Maloway, Dane Schioler, Khobe Clarke, Corey Woods and Helena Marie round out the cast.

Linda-Lisa Hayter is set to direct the first two movies Dawn and Secrets of the Morning, and Jacquie Gould will direct Twilight's Child and Midnight Whispers.

Georgy Small and Richard Blaney serve as screenwriters for the first three movies and Allison Lea Bingeman will be the screenwriter for the fourth movie Midnight Whispers.

The series is produced by the Johnson Management Group with Tim Johnson, Stacy Mandelberg, Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss serving as executive producers and Navid Soofi serving as producer. Finn and Weiss also executive produced Lifetime's Flowers in the Attic (2014) and Petals on the Wind (2014).