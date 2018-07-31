Joey Logano, Team Penske reveal Darlington throwback scheme
Joey Logano and Team Penske revealed their Darlington throwback scheme for the 2018 Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Tuesday during NASCAR America on NBCSN.
Logano will sport a scheme honoring Steve Park in the Sept. 2 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and the NBC Sports App).
MORE: Buy tickets to Darlington!
Park competed in what was the Monster Energy Series for 10 years and won two races with 35 top-10 finishes in 183 starts. His first victory came in this scheme in 2000 at Watkins Glen International, site of this weekend’s GoBowling at The Glen (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN, SiriusXM and the NBC Sports App).
RELATED: See other Darlington throwback schemes
Logano has never won at Darlington; in nine career starts there he has four top-10 finishes and two top-five finishes. His best result was a fourth-place finish in 2015, a race won by Carl Edwards.
And here’s a look at Park’s 2000 scheme that Logano and Team Penske are replicating: