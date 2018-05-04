Joey Logano still identified with 2009 wreck at Dover DOVER, Del. — No matter how much hed like to, Joey Logano knows hell never be able to escape his spectacular past at Dover International Speedway. Nine years ago, last Sunday’s Talladega winner was the victim of a crash that still is a focal point in video highlights of the track. Driving the No. 20 …

DOVER, Del. — No matter how much he‘d like to, Joey Logano knows he‘ll never be able to escape his spectacular past at Dover International Speedway.

Nine years ago, last Sunday’s Talladega winner was the victim of a crash that still is a focal point in video highlights of the track. Driving the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing at the time, Logano was turned into the outside wall and barrel-rolled five times down the high-banked concrete track, with his mangled car coming to rest on the apron.

“It is a spectacular moment here,” Logano acknowledged. “Unfortunately, when people think of Joey Logano and Dover, they think of that big crash. Even if I win, I still think people will think of that crash. That‘s just what happens until someone else barrel-rolls.

“I hope that doesn‘t happen to anybody. Oh, well. It was so long ago that it doesn‘t bother me. It is what it is.”

RELATED: Watch the ‘Big One’ at Dover’s 2017 spring race

It didn’t take the speedway long to incorporate Logano‘s wreck into its marketing program.

“I always thought the funniest part was when I came back here the next race, and they had the race program with Miles the Monster, and it had Miles the Monster holding my car in his hand and when you moved the cover, the monster slammed my car into the ground.

“Thanks, Dover! We’re good now, though.”

RELATED: Logano says losing streaks are how ‘teams implode’