Joey Logano: A year to remember for Team Penske driver Joey Logano’s highlights in 2018 are aplenty. There was a springtime win at Talladega to lock into the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and reassert both Logano, a member of the Coca-Cola Racing Family, and Team Penske as masters at the superspeedways. There was a summer stretch that showed plenty of speed, setting the …

There was a summer stretch that showed plenty of speed, setting the No. 22 Ford camp up for an unforgettable fall.

Then it kicked into overdrive. A 100-lap led effort at Kansas in the postseason preceded one of Logano’s defining wins to date — a Martinsville conquest that saw the 28-year-old move Martin Truex Jr. out of the way coming out of Turn 4 in the final lap to clinch his spot in the Championship 4.

And if Martinsville was one of Logano’s most defining wins, the championship race in Miami was the race of his life, with a clutch late-race restart vaulting Logano to the win and series championship.

NASCAR Digital looks back at Logano’s season today, capping our December look-back for all 16 playoff drivers.

