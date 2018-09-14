Joey Logano leads first Cup practice from Las Vegas

Logano's 189.653mph lap led the way among playoff contenders and was also the fastest of all.

Fellow Ford drivers Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola were not far behind with laps of 189.460mph and 188.864mph. Erik Jones and Kurt Busch rounded out the top-five.

Jamie McMurray was the top non-playoff driver in tenth on the speed charts.

Jimmie Johnson was the slowest of the 16 playoff drivers, clocking in 21st.

Very few drivers ran more than ten laps during the opening practice with Ty Dillon running the most at 18.

The session went incident-free, but there were several practice holds (listed below).

15-minute holds

Failed pre-race inspection twice:  No. 3 (Darlington); No. 7 (Bristol)

Late to inspection: No. 42; No. 51

Missing the rookie meeting: No. 15

30-minute holds

Failed pre-race inspection three or more times at Indianapolis: No. 78; No. 19

1

22

 Joey Logano 

Ford

5

28.473

 

 

189.653

2

4

 Kevin Harvick 

Ford

5

28.502

0.029

0.029

189.460

3

10

 Aric Almirola 

Ford

5

28.592

0.119

0.090

188.864

4

20

 Erik Jones 

Toyota

5

28.626

0.153

0.034

188.640

5

41

 Kurt Busch 

Ford

5

28.702

0.229

0.076

188.140

6

18

 Kyle Busch 

Toyota

7

28.714

0.241

0.012

188.062

7

11

 Denny Hamlin 

Toyota

7

28.730

0.257

0.016

187.957

8

78

 Martin Truex Jr. 

Toyota

5

28.765

0.292

0.035

187.728

9

14

 Clint Bowyer 

Ford

5

28.773

0.300

0.008

187.676

10

1

 Jamie McMurray 

Chevrolet

5

28.779

0.306

0.006

187.637

11

31

 Ryan Newman 

Chevrolet

9

28.781

0.308

0.002

187.624

12

42

 Kyle Larson 

Chevrolet

5

28.799

0.326

0.018

187.507

13

9

 Chase Elliott 

Chevrolet

5

28.839

0.366

0.040

187.246

14

17

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

Ford

5

28.847

0.374

0.008

187.195

15

12

 Ryan Blaney 

Ford

7

28.872

0.399

0.025

187.032

16

2

 Brad Keselowski 

Ford

5

28.905

0.432

0.033

186.819

17

21

 Paul Menard 

Ford

5

28.908

0.435

0.003

186.800

18

3

 Austin Dillon 

Chevrolet

5

28.952

0.479

0.044

186.516

19

88

 Alex Bowman 

Chevrolet

5

28.959

0.486

0.007

186.471

20

24

 William Byron 

Chevrolet

10

28.965

0.492

0.006

186.432

21

48

 Jimmie Johnson 

Chevrolet

8

29.002

0.529

0.037

186.194

22

38

 David Ragan 

Ford

5

29.016

0.543

0.014

186.104

23

37

 Chris Buescher 

Chevrolet

13

29.097

0.624

0.081

185.586

24

47

 A.J. Allmendinger 

Chevrolet

12

29.119

0.646

0.022

185.446

25

6

 Trevor Bayne 

Ford

7

29.154

0.681

0.035

185.223

26

32

 Matt DiBenedetto 

Ford

5

29.176

0.703

0.022

185.084

27

34

 Michael McDowell 

Ford

5

29.179

0.706

0.003

185.065

28

95

 Regan Smith 

Chevrolet

10

29.297

0.824

0.118

184.319

29

19

 Daniel Suarez 

Toyota

3

29.301

0.828

0.004

184.294

30

13

 Ty Dillon 

Chevrolet

18

29.357

0.884

0.056

183.943

31

43

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

Chevrolet

16

29.810

1.337

0.453

181.147

32

96

 Jeffrey Earnhardt 

Toyota

8

30.452

1.979

0.642

177.328

33

23

 J.J. Yeley 

Toyota

6

30.580

2.107

0.128

176.586

34

15

 Ross Chastain 

Chevrolet

5

30.781

2.308

0.201

175.433

35

72

 Corey Lajoie 

Chevrolet

9

30.852

2.379

0.071

175.029

36

00

 Landon Cassill 

Chevrolet

4

31.045

2.572

0.193

173.941

37

99

 Kyle Weatherman 

Chevrolet

3

31.347

2.874

0.302

172.265

38

7

 Reed Sorenson 

Chevrolet

3

31.374

2.901

0.027

172.117

39

66

 Timmy Hill 

Toyota

4

31.634

3.161

0.260

170.702

40

51

 B.J. McLeod 

Ford

 

 

 

 

