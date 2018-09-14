Joey Logano leads first Cup practice from Las Vegas

Logano's 189.653mph lap led the way among playoff contenders and was also the fastest of all.

Fellow Ford drivers Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola were not far behind with laps of 189.460mph and 188.864mph. Erik Jones and Kurt Busch rounded out the top-five.

Jamie McMurray was the top non-playoff driver in tenth on the speed charts.

Jimmie Johnson was the slowest of the 16 playoff drivers, clocking in 21st.

Very few drivers ran more than ten laps during the opening practice with Ty Dillon running the most at 18.

The session went incident-free, but there were several practice holds (listed below).

15-minute holds

Failed pre-race inspection twice: No. 3 (Darlington); No. 7 (Bristol)

Late to inspection: No. 42; No. 51

Missing the rookie meeting: No. 15

30-minute holds

Failed pre-race inspection three or more times at Indianapolis: No. 78; No. 19

