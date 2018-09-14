Joey Logano leads first Cup practice from Las Vegas
Logano's 189.653mph lap led the way among playoff contenders and was also the fastest of all.
Fellow Ford drivers Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola were not far behind with laps of 189.460mph and 188.864mph. Erik Jones and Kurt Busch rounded out the top-five.
Jamie McMurray was the top non-playoff driver in tenth on the speed charts.
Jimmie Johnson was the slowest of the 16 playoff drivers, clocking in 21st.
Very few drivers ran more than ten laps during the opening practice with Ty Dillon running the most at 18.
The session went incident-free, but there were several practice holds (listed below).
15-minute holds
Failed pre-race inspection twice: No. 3 (Darlington); No. 7 (Bristol)
Late to inspection: No. 42; No. 51
Missing the rookie meeting: No. 15
30-minute holds
Failed pre-race inspection three or more times at Indianapolis: No. 78; No. 19
1
22
Ford
5
28.473
189.653
2
4
Ford
5
28.502
0.029
0.029
189.460
3
10
Ford
5
28.592
0.119
0.090
188.864
4
20
Toyota
5
28.626
0.153
0.034
188.640
5
41
Ford
5
28.702
0.229
0.076
188.140
6
18
Toyota
7
28.714
0.241
0.012
188.062
7
11
Toyota
7
28.730
0.257
0.016
187.957
8
78
Toyota
5
28.765
0.292
0.035
187.728
9
14
Ford
5
28.773
0.300
0.008
187.676
10
1
Chevrolet
5
28.779
0.306
0.006
187.637
11
31
Chevrolet
9
28.781
0.308
0.002
187.624
12
42
Chevrolet
5
28.799
0.326
0.018
187.507
13
9
Chevrolet
5
28.839
0.366
0.040
187.246
14
17
Ford
5
28.847
0.374
0.008
187.195
15
12
Ford
7
28.872
0.399
0.025
187.032
16
2
Ford
5
28.905
0.432
0.033
186.819
17
21
Ford
5
28.908
0.435
0.003
186.800
18
3
Chevrolet
5
28.952
0.479
0.044
186.516
19
88
Chevrolet
5
28.959
0.486
0.007
186.471
20
24
Chevrolet
10
28.965
0.492
0.006
186.432
21
48
Chevrolet
8
29.002
0.529
0.037
186.194
22
38
Ford
5
29.016
0.543
0.014
186.104
23
37
Chevrolet
13
29.097
0.624
0.081
185.586
24
47
Chevrolet
12
29.119
0.646
0.022
185.446
25
6
Ford
7
29.154
0.681
0.035
185.223
26
32
Ford
5
29.176
0.703
0.022
185.084
27
34
Ford
5
29.179
0.706
0.003
185.065
28
95
Chevrolet
10
29.297
0.824
0.118
184.319
29
19
Toyota
3
29.301
0.828
0.004
184.294
30
13
Chevrolet
18
29.357
0.884
0.056
183.943
31
43
Chevrolet
16
29.810
1.337
0.453
181.147
32
96
Toyota
8
30.452
1.979
0.642
177.328
33
23
Toyota
6
30.580
2.107
0.128
176.586
34
15
Chevrolet
5
30.781
2.308
0.201
175.433
35
72
Chevrolet
9
30.852
2.379
0.071
175.029
36
00
Chevrolet
4
31.045
2.572
0.193
173.941
37
99
Chevrolet
3
31.347
2.874
0.302
172.265
38
7
Chevrolet
3
31.374
2.901
0.027
172.117
39
66
Toyota
4
31.634
3.161
0.260
170.702
40
51
Ford
Take a virtual lap around Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the No. 78 Toyota Camry of Martin Truex Jr., courtesy of NASCAR Heat 3, which you can order now: