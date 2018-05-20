Joey Logano, Kyle Larson sound off on late-race incident Kyle Larson and Joey Logano made contact — twice — with two laps remaining in the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race. The first was unintentional, the second perhaps less so. In the waning laps of the annual All-Star event at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Larson’s No. 42 Chevrolet skipped up the track and sent Logano’s No. …

Kyle Larson and Joey Logano made contact — twice — with two laps remaining in the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race. The first was unintentional, the second perhaps less so.

In the waning laps of the annual All-Star event at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Larson’s No. 42 Chevrolet skipped up the track and sent Logano’s No. 22 Ford into the outside wall. Logano collected his car and drove back down into his groove and hit Larson from behind, sending the No. 42 spinning through the infield grass and bringing out the caution flag.

WATCH: Logano, Larson tangle

Logano didn’t outright say he dumped Larson intentionally, although his voice inflection and body language indicated he did.

“He just ran me into the wall, and we collided after that. So that‘s his fault. Oh well,” Logano said on pit road after the race.

When pressed in the media center, Logano’s answer was similar.

“He shouldn’t have fenced me,” said Logano, who finished third. “I got all tangled up off the wall and back loose sideways here and there, and there he is. What do you want me to do?”

Larson, who drives for Chip Ganassi Racing, said his car got tight, which led to the initial contact. And although he didn’t like the shot from Logano and felt it was intentional, he understood it on some level.

“I was just trying to carry as much throttle as I can,” Larson said. I just got really, really tight. I tried to bail. He tried to leave me as much room as he could … but I shoved him into the wall, and he obviously retaliated. It is what it is I got. I want to be frustrated because I got wrecked on purpose, but I put him in the wall, too.”

Larson’s crew chief, Chad Johnston, was a little more direct when asked about the incident.

“I think Kyle’s probably taking too much of the blame because it looked like he had plenty of room up there and he ran it into the wall,” Johnston told NASCAR.com. “But for some reason, those guys over there don’t like it when you race ’em. Pretty sure that’s what we get paid to do, and they get paid a lot of money to do it, so I’d say suck it up and let’s go race, you know?”

Contributing: Zack Albert