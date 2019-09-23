Joey Logano drives No. 22 Ford Mustang to 11th-place finish at Richmond Raceway

Joey Logano placed 11th in the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway, adding 26 points to his season total.

Logano now sits at No. 6 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings with 2101 points. He’s posted 10 top-five finishes in 2019.

Martin Truex Jr. took the checkered flag in the race, with Kyle Busch finishing second, and Denny Hamlin crossing the finish line third. Brad Keselowski took fourth place, followed by Ryan Newman to round out the top five.

Truex came away victorious in Stage 1, and Busch took Stage 2.

Logano qualified in 28th position at 123.310 mph. The 12th-year driver has tallied 23 career victories, 114 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 195 races.

There were 38 cars in the field, and the race endured five cautions and 32 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were six lead changes.

With Truex driving to victory in Joe Gibbs Racing’s Camry, Toyota added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 1028 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 991. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 947 points on the season.

