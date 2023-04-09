Joey Logano dominates NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol Dirt: ‘He’s really good’

Alex Zietlow
·3 min read

Once again, Joey Logano proved he could do it all.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion dominated from start to finish on Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track during Saturday’s Truck Series race — sweeping all three stages and never really being challenged during the race’s many restarts en route to a victory.

This was Logano’s first truck race of the season. He drove in the No. 66 car for Thorsport Racing.

Logano’s teammate for the night, Ty Majewski, finished second.

Logano’s fellow Cup competitor, William Byron, finished third.

And Logano’s Team Penske Cup teammate, Ryan Blaney, was his spotter.

If you haven’t yet discerned: Saturday revolved around Logano.

“He’s really good obviously,” Majewski told reporters on pit road post-race. “Just glad we got Thorsport in Victory Lane. Really cool to have all our trucks really run well all day today. I don’t know, I thought maybe at times I could maybe match him on the long runs, starting to flip a little bit. But every time that was happening, we’d get a yellow.

“I don’t know if we could’ve done anything with him. Maybe make a bit nervous, but that would be about it.”

In total, Saturday saw 11 cautions for 66 laps. That means that over a third of the race’s laps came under yellow.

There were only four lead changes on Saturday. There were three lap leaders — Matt DiBenedetto (11 laps), Majewski (1) and Logano (138).

Apr 8, 2023; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series driver Kaden Honeycutt (04) and driver Zane Smith (38) and driver Stewart Friesen (52) at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Course. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 8, 2023; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series driver Kaden Honeycutt (04) and driver Zane Smith (38) and driver Stewart Friesen (52) at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Course. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Bristol dirt racetrack held up well — and the slipping and sliding that makes this track compelling certainly prevailed — but trucks kept getting loose and causing wrecks.

Logano’s dominance sustained despite all of that.

When asked if it was fun battling Logano on Saturday — considering he found himself P2 on the race’s final restart — Byron shrugged and cracked a joke.

“It wasn’t much of a battle,” Byron said. “They were good.”

Unofficial results at Bristol Dirt Truck race

POS

CAR

DRIVER

DELTA

LAST LAP

BEST SPEED

1

66

Joey Logano(i)

--

19.864

93.838

2

98

Ty Majeski

1.241

20.045

93.57

3

51

William Byron(i)

2.272

20.083

92.602

4

88

Matt Crafton

3.954

20.155

92.588

5

23

Grant Enfinger

4.666

20.276

92.275

6

35

Jake Garcia #

4.936

20.181

90.868

7

15

Tanner Gray

6.787

20.246

91.65

8

22

Chase Briscoe(i)

6.837

20.461

92.02

9

4

Kaden Honeycutt

6.965

20.414

92.712

10

25

Matt DiBenedetto

7.105

20.339

92.284

11

24

Rajah Caruth #

7.256

20.391

92.36

12

5

Dean Thompson

7.492

20.387

91.668

13

13

Hailie Deegan

7.686

20.573

93.453

14

7

Jonathan Davenport(i)

7.995

20.347

91.412

15

11

Corey Heim

8.545

20.362

91.978

16

12

Spencer Boyd

8.754

20.593

91.556

17

42

Carson Hocevar

9.221

20.55

92.133

18

2

Nick Sanchez #

9.866

20.281

92.455

19

99

Ben Rhodes

10.039

20.338

91.973

20

32

Bret Holmes #

10.58

20.396

91.776

21

38

Zane Smith

11.084

20.21

92.431

22

43

Daniel Dye #

11.643

20.436

90.891

23

52

Stewart Friesen

12.044

20.658

92.755

24

6

Norm Benning

12.8

20.371

89.57

25

30

Tanner Carrick

-3

28.247

91.329

26

56

Timmy Hill

-2

21.156

90.822

27

9

Colby Howard

-4

20.381

91.19

28

4

Chase Purdy

-4

20.424

91.734

29

41

Tyler Carpenter

-33

20.141

91.776

30

19

Christian Eckes

-54

283.928

92.436

31

75

Parker Kligerman(i)

-65

20.063

92.346

32

2

Kris Wright

-75

116.71

91.659

33

16

Tyler Ankrum

-125

19.784

92.803

34

17

Taylor Gray #

-142

52.909

92.275

35

33

Mason Massey

-143

19.809

91.515

36

20

Stefan Parsons(i)

-143

19.727

91.246