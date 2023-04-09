Joey Logano dominates NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol Dirt: ‘He’s really good’
Once again, Joey Logano proved he could do it all.
The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion dominated from start to finish on Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track during Saturday’s Truck Series race — sweeping all three stages and never really being challenged during the race’s many restarts en route to a victory.
This was Logano’s first truck race of the season. He drove in the No. 66 car for Thorsport Racing.
Logano’s teammate for the night, Ty Majewski, finished second.
Logano’s fellow Cup competitor, William Byron, finished third.
And Logano’s Team Penske Cup teammate, Ryan Blaney, was his spotter.
If you haven’t yet discerned: Saturday revolved around Logano.
“He’s really good obviously,” Majewski told reporters on pit road post-race. “Just glad we got Thorsport in Victory Lane. Really cool to have all our trucks really run well all day today. I don’t know, I thought maybe at times I could maybe match him on the long runs, starting to flip a little bit. But every time that was happening, we’d get a yellow.
“I don’t know if we could’ve done anything with him. Maybe make a bit nervous, but that would be about it.”
In total, Saturday saw 11 cautions for 66 laps. That means that over a third of the race’s laps came under yellow.
There were only four lead changes on Saturday. There were three lap leaders — Matt DiBenedetto (11 laps), Majewski (1) and Logano (138).
The Bristol dirt racetrack held up well — and the slipping and sliding that makes this track compelling certainly prevailed — but trucks kept getting loose and causing wrecks.
Logano’s dominance sustained despite all of that.
When asked if it was fun battling Logano on Saturday — considering he found himself P2 on the race’s final restart — Byron shrugged and cracked a joke.
“It wasn’t much of a battle,” Byron said. “They were good.”
