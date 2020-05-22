Joey King Reveals Netflix's The Kissing Booth 2 Release Date: 'Just Days Before My Birthday'

The sequel to Netflix's The Kissing Booth is finally almost here!

Star Joey King revealed during a livestream on Thursday that the follow-up to the 2018 original will hit the streaming platform on July 25. "That's just days before my birthday. What a beautiful birthday present!" King said. "I'm so excited."

King and her returning costar Joel Courtney announced the sequel on Valentine’s Day with a silly video of them building an actual kissing booth.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“YUP!!! WE ARE GETTING A SEQUEL!!!” King, 19, captioned the video on her Instagram.

In the original, Courtney and King play life-long best friends Lee and Elle who are tested by Elle’s secret relationship with Lee’s older brother Noah (Jacob Elordi) — even though it’s against the rules of their friendship. But after Noah and Elle inadvertently kiss at a kissing booth Elle set up for the school, the two are forced to reckon with their feelings while trying not to hurt Lee.

RELATED: Loved Set It Up? Take Netflix’s Summer RomCom Quiz to See What You Should Stream Next

RELATED: The Kissing Booth 2! Joey King and Joel Courtney Announce Hit Netflix Movie is Getting a Sequel

The romantic comedy left off with Noah and Elle confessing their feelings for each other before Noah moves away to go to college at Harvard, with their relationship ambiguous.

The Kissing Booth first premiered on Netflix in May 2018 and became an instant hit, with subsequent movies like Set It Up and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before cementing the streaming platform as the go-to for modern rom-coms.