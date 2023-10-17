Joey King’s Golden Schiaparelli Slicked-Back Inches Are 1000% Gag-Worthy

Schiaparelli has been the talk of all of the fashion girlies alike, emerging as the reigning force in the industry. The brand has become the go-to brand for A-list celebrities, including the likes of Doja Cat and Kylie Jenner, who effortlessly showcase Schiaparelli's next-level designs. The brand's avant-garde creations have now transcended the realm of fashion and made their way into the realm of beauty, with a breathtaking gilded golden hairstyle that exudes opulence and sophistication seen on Joey King, who honestly 4+4'd.

During a special event in Los Angeles, King was spotted making a grand entrance to honor creative director Daniel Roseberry. With her head-turning ensemble, the star grabbed everyone's attention, donning a glamorous gold Schiaparelli corset and earrings. However, it was King's slicked-back hairstyle that truly stole the show, featuring a touch of liquified gold leaf. This ethereal and goddess-like appearance was expertly crafted by renowned celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who took to Instagram to share the 411 on the step-by-step process behind this stunning look.

As the holiday season approaches, King's gilded and sleek hairstyle will turn heads and make a bold statement at any festive gathering. Whether it's a glamorous party or a joyful celebration, this awe-inspiring hairstyle is guaranteed to be the talk of the town.