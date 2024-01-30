Joey Graziadei Confesses a 'Real Fear' His “Bachelor” Journey Won't 'End with My Forever Person' (Exclusive)

"I just want someone that's really excited to share a life together, and excited about me," the season 28 'Bachelor' lead tells PEOPLE exclusively

As the 28th season of The Bachelor kicks off, lead Joey Graziadei is opening up about his expectations.

Graziadei, 28, was the runner-up on Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette. But now, he has to navigate being on the other side.

In a PEOPLE exclusive interview, he shares that while he is excited and hopeful for his journey, he also wants to be realistic.

“My biggest worry is just, truthfully, not making the right decision or finding the right person, or possibly just ending in a way that doesn't end with my forever person,” he admits. “Truthfully, that's a real fear of mine.”

Having been on the show before, Graziadei says he knows many of the things he has to look forward to, like traveling and getting time to get to know the women individually. He says that Charity did a good job of “being intentional with her conversations,” which is something he wants to adopt.

“When you were talking with her from my side, it felt like she was always just very invested and interested in getting to know who you were, and that lets other people open up and feel more comfortable,” he explains. “So for me, that's the biggest thing I've taken from what I've learned from her. She just was very intentional, made everyone feel comfortable and open, so if I have even an ounce of that, I'm going to be grateful for it.”

Just two weeks into his season, Graziadei says he has a clear idea of what he is looking for in a wife, but he is also remembering to stay open-minded.

“[I want] someone that is fun, honest, definitely successful in her own way, just seems like she has a sense of poise,” he says. “I could list so many characteristics, but I also say a lot that, I just feel like I'll just know, and there's going to be some type of energy or intangible thing that I can't even explain.”

He adds: “I just want someone that's really excited to share a life together, and excited about me.”

As for the first group date, Graziadei confesses he is “glad to get one out of the way,” but he has been enjoying the process so far.

“Night one was hectic and wild, but I feel really confident about the women that are here and I'm just excited to get to know more about them,” he says.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

