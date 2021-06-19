Joey Gallo brings Globe Life Field roof into play. Here’s what the umpires called.

Adolis Garcia connected for a two-out game-tying home run Friday night in the seventh inning, and power-hitting teammate Joey Gallo was next.

Back-to-back blasts would have given the Texas Rangers their first lead of the game. Gallo didn’t homer, but he definitely made things interesting.

The right fielder hit a towering popup that appeared to be headed for an easy out shallow right field, but it was so high that it clanged off the tresses of the retractable roof at Globe Life Field and fell in foul territory.

The umpire crew didn’t make a call as Gallo ran to second base. Finally, the four umps came together and ruled the play a foul ball.

Gallo returned to the batter’s box for another 3-2 pitch, and took it for his second walk of the game. It ended up being a footnote in the Rangers’ 7-5 extra-innings loss to the Minnesota Twins in which the Rangers walked in two runs in the 10th.

The Gallo ball marked the second roof ball in the ballpark’s brief history. The first game in the third game, July 26, 2020. That’s also the game in which Corey Kluber lasted one inning in his first and only Rangers start.

Eight innings later, however, Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon sent a popup into the tresses, but it dropped into fair territory and was caught by Rougned Odor.

McMahon was out.

The Rangers couldn’t capitalize on their good fortune with Gallo’s foul ball, as he was stranded at first base. The game remained tied at 4 until the 10th.