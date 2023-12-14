Joey Fatone Teases Possible *NSYNC Reunion Tour: 'Never Say Never' (Exclusive)

Fatone and Lance Bass caught up with PEOPLE about the future of *NSYNC after the band reunited for the 'Trolls Band Together' single "Better Place"

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Bilt Rewards Lance Bass and Joey Fatone in New York City on Dec. 12, 2023

It's not time to say "Bye Bye Bye" to *NSYNC just yet.

At the Bilt Rewards' 2023 Winter Holiday House Party at Maxwell Social in New York City on Wednesday, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass opened up about the future of *NSYNC after the boy band recently reunited for the Trolls Band Together single "Better Place" earlier this year.

While the group doesn't currently have concrete plans to perform live as a complete five-piece unit, Fatone, 46, didn't rule out the possibility of a reunion tour in the future. "Good luck, people," he tells PEOPLE with a laugh. "You know what? Never say never. I think we have to honestly have a sit-down and have a conversation."

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Bilt Rewards Joey Fatone and Lance Bass in New York City on Dec. 12, 2023

Discussions around live performances have begun between the group, though nothing's set in stone regarding an *NSYNC reunion tour — but that doesn't mean it won't happen.

"There's been talks about, 'Do we want to do something?' and 'How are we gonna do it?' But nothing's in motion yet," continues Fatone. "So, I'll say never say never, but I'm not saying no, and I'm not saying yes. But we still have to have that conversation. It looks promising."

Bass, 44, feels confident about the band's continuation nonetheless. "I hope the future of the band is fun," he says. "I hope we find something that we can do together."

"I mean, we did Trolls," quips Fatone.

"It can be Trolls 4, 5 and 6, and I'd be happy with that, but if it's something bigger than that, that would be even better," responds Bass. "We gotta sit down and talk, and it's gonna take us a little while to figure that out."

If Bass and Fatone are able to get back in the studio with fellow members Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez, however, they're happy to create some new tunes.

"In a perfect world, that would be great," says Bass.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Justin Timberlake of *NSYNC in Newark in September 2023

"We'd love to do more music," adds Fatone. "Again, it's just one of those things. You know, everybody has to get that time to get in there to get in the studio. I mean, it took us a minute to get in and do the Trolls song, so imagine doing a whole album."

These days, the band members are in different stages of life from when they were young adults recording hits like "It's Gonna Be Me" and "Girlfriend." Bass is married to Michael Turchin with toddler twins, Timberlake is married to Jessica Biel with two sons, Kirkpatrick is married to Karly Skladany with one son and Fatone shares two daughters with ex-wife Kelly Baldwin.

"Everybody has their own lives now. A lot of people are married, have kids, so it is a little bit difficult," continues Fatone. "People are like, 'Let's do it now.' It's like, 'OK, let me drop my kids. Let me just do everything just for you.' We want to do it, but it's getting it all done."



