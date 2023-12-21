Joey Fatone Performs *NSYNC’s ‘Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays’ with Pentatonix During Concert

Pentatonix will wrap The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year on Friday

Pentatonix gave the audience on their holiday tour the gift of boy band nostalgia.

In a video shared by Pentatonix on Instagram Wednesday, the a capella group brought out Joey Fatone to sing *NSYNC's holiday hit "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays."

In the clip, Pentatonix member Scott Hoying welcomes Fatone, 46, to the stage and he walks in singing and dancing to the track.

"This was ICONIC!!! Thank you @realjoeyfatone, you are amazing! 🤩," the group captioned the video.

Pentatonix is currently on The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year, with their final stop on Friday in Orlando, Florida. They are touring in support of their latest holiday album, The Greatest Christmas Hits.



"I feel like [this] album is what we've been working towards. It's a summary of our entire 12-year career now," Hoying, 32, told PEOPLE of the album in October. "It's the song that got us our record deal, the song that really went viral on YouTube and blew up our That's Christmas to Me album. It's all these hits that tell the story of Pentatonix's Christmas journey."

Adding, "It's so cool to look through this track list and be like, wow, we've really done a lot these past 12 years."

Meanwhile, Fatone recently reunited with his *NSYNC bandmates for the first time in over 20 years. The group released "Better Place" for Trolls Band Together, which stars Justin Timberlake.

Earlier this month, Fatone and bandmate Lance Bass opened up about the future of *NSYNC after their reunion.

While the group doesn't currently have concrete plans to perform live as a complete five-piece unit, Fatone didn't rule out the possibility of a reunion tour in the future. "Good luck, people," he told PEOPLE with a laugh. "You know what? Never say never. I think we have to honestly have a sit-down and have a conversation."

Discussions around live performances have begun between the group, though nothing's set in stone regarding an *NSYNC reunion tour — but that doesn't mean it won't happen.

"There's been talks about, 'Do we want to do something?' and 'How are we gonna do it?' But nothing's in motion yet," continued Fatone. "So, I'll say never say never, but I'm not saying no, and I'm not saying yes. But we still have to have that conversation. It looks promising."

Bass, 44, feels confident about the band's continuation nonetheless. "I hope the future of the band is fun," he said. "I hope we find something that we can do together."



