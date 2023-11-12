Joey Fatone opens up about fat loss procedure, getting hair plugs: 'Many guys get work done'

Joey Fatone is getting candid about his body modifications as a Hollywood star.

The NSYNC singer told People in an interview published Saturday that despite public perception that men don't undergo cosmetic procedures, "many guys get work done."

"They don't broadcast it because a lot of men are very shy or embarrassed about it, but there's nothing to be embarrassed about!" he said. "I'm never afraid to tell people about this stuff. Who cares?"

Fatone revealed he's had fat removed from his chin and stomach as well as gotten hair plugs.

The actor and singer said as far as his fat loss, he's "just trying to look a little bit better in the way that I look in clothes."

"I've had so many people in this industry tell me that I need to lose weight and look a certain way, blah blah blah," he said. "I may lose a little bit of weight but I'm still going to be the same person I've been. I'm not going to get drastically cut. Unless someone calls me up for a Marvel movie!"

Fatone added that when he was hosting the show "Common Knowledge" from 2019 to 2021, he began feeling self-conscious about his thinning hair. "I had to start wearing this spray to fill in my hair, and I just hated it. … It was just a pain in the butt. So I was like, I want to get plugs to fill it in."

The singer emphasized that changes to his appearance are meant to "edit" himself "a little bit," but he is "not trying to change who I am."

Fatone also made it clear that his weight loss isn't due to a rumored reunion tour with NYSYNC. Most recently, the boy band released a new track, "Better Place," in September as a part of the "Trolls Band Together" movie soundtrack.

Joey Fatone (left), Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC reunite at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2023.

"There isn't a tour. We actually haven't had that conversation yet," Fatone said. "I'm getting in shape for myself, because at a certain age, you can't bounce back or recover like you used to be able to."

