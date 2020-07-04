Joey Chestnut net worth: Updated career earnings, records for hot dog-eating king

Imagine a world where you get paid hundreds of thousands dollars to eat. For 11-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion Joey Chestnut, that fantasy is a reality.

Chestnut first dove into the world of competitive eating in 2005 while he was a student at San Jose State University. His first major victory came that year when he ate six-and-a-half pounds of fried asparagus in 11 1/2 minutes. That year, Chestnut qualified for his first Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest and ate 32 hot dogs.

By 2011, Chestnut had become such a force on the eating circuit that he was able to quit his full-time job in construction management and focused solely on training for eating competitions. That year, he won his fifth straight Mustard Belt, awarded to the winner of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Since then, Chestnut has cemented his status as the best competitive eater of all time. He currently owns 49 records officially recognized by Major League Eating — among them are 141 hard boiled eggs in eight minutes and 121 Twinkies in six minutes — and most famously ate a record 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes at last year's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. His ability to plow through food has given him a full stomach and bank account to match.

Joey Chestnut net worth: How much does he make?

The life of a competitive eater may not be glamorous, but it can pay pretty well. The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest pays its winners a whopping $10,000 dollars every year, an event Chestnut has won 12 times.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chestnut's 2019 net worth is estimated to be $900,000. The site also states that the top competitive eaters can easily make $500,000 a year between a combination of winnings and sponsorships.

Joey Chestnut career earnings

Specific sponsorship details are hard to come by, but in 2014 alone, Chestnut reportedly made $230,000. His 12 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest victories have resulted in a combined $120,000 worth of winnings. According to EatFeats, Chestnut has made close to $600,000 in his eating career since 2005, and that doesn't account for various unknown sponsorship deals.

Chestnut has already won five events in 2019, each with their own prize money. The combined purse money from his five victories — hot dogs, croquetas, mutton sandwiches, canteen sandwiches and pepperoni rolls — was worth $26,500.

Joey Chestnut endorsements

Joey Chestnut has several endorsements from a variety of companies, with most of course being food companies. Chestnut has made social media posts endorsing Hooters, Hostess, Coney Island IPA and even Pepto Bismol. The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is sponsored by Coca-Cola, Netflix, Pepto-Bismol, Old Navy and Heinz.

Joey Chestnut business ventures

Chestnut recently launched his first company that features a line of condiments. Joey Chestnut Select product line includes Chestnut’s Firecracker Mustard, Boardwalk Coney Sauce and Deli-Style Mustard with prices ranging from $5.00 to $6.50. Profits from the online product sales leading up to the 2018 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest benefitted Hidden Heroes, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s program for assisting wounded warriors.

Joey Chestnut social media influence

Chestnut doesn't use social media all that frequently, but does use it sporadically to promote appearances at restaurants or certain food products. His Twitter account has 26.6K followers, and his Instagram profile has 13.9K followers. Most of the pictures are of him eating food. His Facebook fan page has 16K followers.

How many hot dogs did Joey Chestnut eat in 2019?

Chestnut didn't quite set a new world record this year, but he still managed to eat 71 hot dogs — and buns — in 10 minutes. His total was a full 21 more than runer-up Darron Breeden's 50. The sweltering heat likely impacted Chestnuts performance.