Joey Chestnut Eats 63 Hot Dogs as He Wins His 15th Nathan's July 4 Eating Contest

Antonia DeBianchi
·2 min read
NEW YORK, USA - JULY 04: Joey Chestnut won first place eating 63 hot dogs in 10 minutes during the men 2022 Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Maimonides Park of Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, United States on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, USA - JULY 04: Joey Chestnut won first place eating 63 hot dogs in 10 minutes during the men 2022 Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Maimonides Park of Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, United States on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty

Joey Chestnut just proved his competitive eating skills once again.

The 38-year-old snagged his 15th win at the 4th of July Nathan's Famous Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, New York.

On Monday, Chestnut managed to eat a total of 63 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. Though the feat is certainly impressive, it was not a personal best for Chestnut as last year, he ate a record 76 hot dogs in the contest.

"It's beautiful to be back here," Chestnut told ESPN after the contest changed locations in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite having to wear a surgical boot due to a leg injury, Chesnut said he couldn't be slowed down during the contest. "It hurts, but I was in the zone for a little bit. I was ignoring it," he said.

Chestnut's runner-up, Geoffrey Esper, put down a total of 47.5 hot dogs on Monday.

RELATED: Joey Chestnut Eats a Record 76 Hot Dogs (and Buns!) to Win 14th Nathan's July 4 Eating Contest

In the women's division, top-ranked competitor Miki Sudo returned after missing the 2021 event due to her pregnancy. (Michelle Lesco ended up winning the 2021 title after eating 30 ¾ hot dogs in 10 minutes.)

This time around, Sudo earned the title after eating 40 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

NEW YORK, USA - JULY 04: Geoffrey Esper won second place eating 43 hot dogs in 10 minutes during the men 2022 Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Maimonides Park of Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, United States on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, USA - JULY 04: Geoffrey Esper won second place eating 43 hot dogs in 10 minutes during the men 2022 Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Maimonides Park of Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, United States on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Geoffrey Esper

RELATED: Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4th: See the Faces of Competition Through the Years

Ahead of last year's competition, Chestnut told ESPN he had been "looking forward to [it] all year," having missed spectators in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and competing indoors.

Two years ago, the competition was held indoors rather than outdoors in a new setup due to the restrictions brought on by the pandemic.

The event still took place in Coney Island, but "in a private location with COVID-19 safety measures in place," according to Major League Eating (MLE), which officially sanctions Nathan's contest. The venue featured a 30-foot-long table with only five competitors compared to the typical 15.

Following his 2021 victory, Chesnut told ESPN that "it just felt good" to be in front of a crowd again and have them rooting for him. "Even if I was uncomfortable, having everybody cheer me and push me, it made me feel good," he added.

This year, Nathan's Famous made its annual donation of 100,000 hot dogs to the Food Bank for New York City.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • N.S. to end mandatory isolation for people with COVID-19 starting July 6

    Nova Scotia has announced it will lift all remaining community COVID-19 restrictions, including isolation requirements, on Wednesday. Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, made the announcement Monday. "We're at a place now with our epidemiology and our ongoing adaptation to COVID being with us for the long term, that we feel ... it's appropriate to do what many other provinces have already done and make some adjustments to our last remaining restrictions in the areas

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Strider strikes out 11, Riley homers as Braves beat Reds 4-1

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Strider allowed one hit over six innings and matched a career high with 11 strikeouts, Austin Riley homered for the second straight game and drove in two runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 Saturday. Strider (4-2) didn't allow a hit until there were two outs in the fifth inning when Nick Senzel's single drove in Matt Reynolds, who entered the game when Kyle Farmer was hit by a pitch. “I'm still trying to extend a little more each time,” said Strider

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton earns career-best result at Stockholm Diamond League

    Add another accomplishment to Sarah Mitton's growing list this season. The Canadian achieved a career-best Diamond League result on Thursday in Stockholm, placing second in shot put with a top throw of 19.90 metres. Just last week, Mitton launched a Canadian-record throw of 20.33 metres. It also briefly marked a season-leading distance, only to be broken 24 hours later by American Chase Ealey. A throw from China's Song Jiayuan earlier in June was also later recorded at 20.38 metres. Ealey took t

  • Wheeler, Hoskins, Realmuto lift Phillies over Cardinals 4-0

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw seven shutout innings of four-hit ball and Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto slugged home runs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Sunday night. The Phillies won two of three games in the series against a team they are chasing for a National League wild-card spot. “A series win is always a plus,” Wheeler said. “Hopefully, we can continue this and keep it up." Since Rob Thomson took over as interim manager following the firing of Joe G

  • Sainz wins 1st career F1 race with British GP victory

    SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis Hamil

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the