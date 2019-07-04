Joey Chestnut still in peak eating form with 12th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest victory

Joey Chestnut extended his record by winning a 12th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Joey Chestnut remains in a league of his own.

The American competitive eater blew away the competition once again Thursday with a record 12th win at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Bill Russell, who?

Even at 35, Chestnut is still in peak gorging condition. Although the 71 hot dogs he devoured in 10 minutes were still three short of his 2018 world record, it’s the fourth straight year he eclipsed seven franks per minute.

He did it again 🐐



Joey Chestnut ate 71 hot dogs to win the title again. pic.twitter.com/siceT67PqL — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 4, 2019

Chesnut is historically dominant as well, besting the field by 21 wieners and truly only competing against himself. His title hasn’t been questioned since his 2015 defeat by fellow American Matt Stonie, who also competed this year at Coney Island.

Chesnut has been a staple of the Fourth of July contest since 2005. He emerged as a fan favorite with his 2007 shocking upset of six-time champion Takeru Kobayashi, who was a pioneer in developing the widely used technique of splitting hot dogs in half and dunking the buns in water.

Joey Chestnut wins 12th #NathansHotDogEatingContest . Preliminary count says he ate 71 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Go Joey pic.twitter.com/Ff3kIJ8f8y — Anthony Leong (@anthonyleong83) July 4, 2019

Chestnut may be disappointed that he fell just short of his own record, but he can take solace in remaining the world’s No. 1-ranked competitive eater by Major League Eating.

Thursday’s lunch also packed quite the punch with a calorie count that would make Michael Phelps blush. As Darren Rovell pointed out, the 71 wieners add up to 20,590 calories, 1,172 grams of fat, 2,130 milligrams of cholesterol — more than seven times the recommended daily limit — and 781 grams of protein.

