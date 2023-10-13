Joel McHale On Chevy Chase’s ‘Community’ Gripes: “You Could Have Left”

Joel McHale is responding to recent comments made by his Community costar Chevy Chase about the show, which Chase left one year before it ended in 2014.

Last month, the SNL star was asked on Mark Maron’s podcast about his Community character, Pierce Hawthorne, and Chase replied, “I didn’t mind the character. I just felt that it was…I felt happier being alone. I just didn’t want to be surrounded by that table, every day, with those people. It was too much.”

McHale noted he addressed Chases feelings in his book but replied, “Hey, the feeling’s mutual, bud.”

Chase had further gripes saying, “the show wasn’t funny enough for me” and “I felt a little bit constrained.”

“I honestly felt the show wasn’t funny enough for me, ultimately. I felt a little bit constrained,” he said. “Everybody had their bits, and I thought they were all good. It just wasn’t hard-hitting enough for me.”

McHale gave his reaction to People today: “I was like, ‘Hey, no one was keeping you there.’ I mean, we weren’t sentenced to that show. It was like, ‘All right, you could have left if you really wanted that.’ But yeah, you know Chevy. That’s Chevy being Chevy.”

McHale starred on the NBC and Yahoo! Screen series for six seasons from 2009 to 2015.

