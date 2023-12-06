Joel Matip: Liverpool defender suffers ACL injury, confirms Reds boss Jurgen Klopp

Joel Matip has made 150 Premier League appearances for Liverpool since joining the Reds from Schalke in 2016

Joel Matip is likely to miss the rest of Liverpool's season, with manager Jurgen Klopp confirming the defender has suffered a serious knee injury.

Centre-back Matip came off 20 minutes from the end of Sunday's 4-3 Premier League victory over Fulham at Anfield.

After Wednesday's 2-0 win at Sheffield United, Klopp said the 32-year-old Cameroon defender had ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

The defender is in the final year of his contract with the club.

Matip joined Liverpool from German side Schalke seven years ago and has made 201 appearances in all competitions, scoring 11 goals.